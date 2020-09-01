D.he man, who is being led into the hall of the Frankfurt district court by two police officers, hidden under a red sweater, does not look like a successful athlete in a sport where you get violent. He is quite small and rather thin compared to the sturdy guardians, leaning forward and wearing a face mask, he sits between two defense attorneys who try to stand between him and the press photographer. When he says something, he speaks very softly.

The man, born in Frankfurt in 1965, is a judo trainer. For years he trained children and taught them how to free themselves from the grip of an opponent or to bring them down. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the 54-year-old man from the Hochtaunus of having offended many of his protégés. He is said to have abused girls between the ages of six and 13 in 27 cases between 1997 and 2019 in Kelkheim, Schmitten, Hofheim and the Main-Kinzig district, including four cases of serious sexual abuse.

However, before the charges can be read out, the defendant’s defense counsel requests that the public be excluded from the trial. Because the indictment and the statements of the man are about “sexual intimate details” and “family aspects”. In addition, an expert opinion was obtained to check whether the placement in psychiatry was necessary. The defense attorney sees no public interest in discussing these details. The presiding judge only partially sees it that way. There is no public interest in the intimate details. “But it is different when the indictment is read out. It’s about a lot of girls. And it cannot be ruled out that there will be more victims, ”said the judge.

Assaults in public too

The attacks, which the prosecutor lists, begin in January 1997. At that time, after a party in his home, the accused opened the bathrobe of a twelve-year-old and touched the girl intimately. There are also said to have been numerous attacks again and again during judo courses in Ronneburg. The trick was often the same: the trainer instructed the girls to lie down so he could massage them. He touched her genital area, penetrated her and sometimes “he performed the sexual act”, as it is called in legal German.

The acts did not only take place in the defendant’s house, many of the attacks are said to have occurred more or less in public. The public prosecutor reads from the indictment of abuse of an eight-year-old girl in the solarium of the Rhein-Main-Therme in Hofheim. In another case, a girl who celebrated her eleventh birthday shortly afterwards is said to have been abused by the judo trainer at the Berken-Enkheim primary school. In one case in 2000, the defendant allegedly asked a girl, born in 1991, to give him oral pleasure. “Imagine it’s a lollipop,” he is supposed to have told the girl.

Some of the victims resisted the man’s attacks. In one case, one of the girls reportedly said “I don’t want to” when asked by the trainer to undress. The man, who listens to the reading of the indictment with closed eyes, is said to have undressed and raped the girl himself. When he was arrested just over a year ago, the police found computers in his house with around 12,000 files containing child pornography. The man has let himself in, the trial continues behind closed doors.