While waiting for the 50th anniversary of the film, released in 1974, Mel Brooks’ cult film returns to the big screen from February 27 to March 1 in a restored and digitized version for ‘Frankenstein Junior Night’. An appointment for all fans of Doctor Frederick Frankenstein, descendant of the famous Baron Victor, with the voice of Oreste Lionello. A timeless film with Gene Wilder in the role of Dr. Frankenstein, the hunchback Igor made immortal by Marty Feldman, the terrible and unmentionable Frau Blucher played by Cloris Leachman, the creature-monster staged by Peter Boyle. List of halls on nexodigital.it.



