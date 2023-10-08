After the great success of his version of ‘Pinocchio’, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro will adapt, in his own way, the story of ‘Frankenstein’historical character from the novel Mary Shelley. To do this, it has already started recruiting actors who will make up the cast, among them Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth stand out. However, another big name will join the film, it is Christoph Waltzthe two-time Oscar winner for his work in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009) and ‘Django Unchained’ (2012).

However, that is not the only news that the filmmaker revealed, since he already has a clear date on which filming will begin. Therefore, if you want to know more details about the adaptation of the story of the classic monster, in the following note, we will tell you everything that is known so far.

YOU CAN SEE: Christoph Waltz: what are the 10 best films by the Austrian actor?

Christoph Waltz will be in the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

The renowned Austrian actor, who turned 67 a few days ago, is considered one of the best in the film industry today, proof of this are the multiple awards he obtained: two Oscars, two Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one at the Cannes Festival, among others. Some of the films for which she rose to fame are ‘Inglorious Bastards’ (2009), ‘Django Unchained’ (2012), ‘Large eyes’ (2014), ‘Pinocchio’, by Guillermo del Toro (2022), etc.

Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac are other actors confirmed for ‘Frankenstein’. Photo: composition LR/AP/Variety/WireImage

The Mexican filmmaker confirmed Waltz’s participation in his version of ‘Frankenstein’ during a special screening in IMAX for the 10th anniversary of ‘Pacific Titans’, organized by Collider. At this event, he answered some questions from the public. Toro announced his new project and the participation of some of the actors who will make up the cast.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2023: ‘Pinocchio’ wins best animated film

It is important to remember that the Hollywood actors’ strike has not yet concluded, for this reason, the cast list will be made official when the protest measure comes to an end.

Guillermo del Toro confirmed the start of recording

In this meeting, the director also provided more details about the start of filming, which will take place in February, as reported by Collider. Regarding the development of the film, Del Toro will be in charge not only of direction, but also of the script. Additionally, his version of ‘Frankenstein’ will be produced by Netflixas happened with his version of ‘Pinocchio’, which has good reviews from the public and experts on the subject.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘King’s move’: where to watch the film based on real events starring Cuba Gooding Jr.?