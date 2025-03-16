The Max Morlock Stadium is one of the five arenas in the first two leagues in which there is still a career. Accordingly, it is difficult to create a similar mood there as in Schalke or in Kaiserslautern. On Sunday, in the convincing 3-0 victory against Fürth, the decibels climbed to considerable heights several times. For the first time, of course, after the double scorer Julian Justvan had shot the early 1-0 after a nice combination about Caspar Jander and Stefanos Tzimas (4th). Previously, the FCN fans with an elaborate choreography of 20,000 ponchos heralded a Frankenderby that should be traumatizing for SpVgg Greuther Fürth, as was the clearly lost first leg.

In the 14th minute, referee Tobias Reichel refused a penalty after a duel between Jander and Branimir Hrgota. People who keep it with the game association and believe that Fürth’s attacker now have a relevant malus among the arbitrators due to some swallows were allowed to feel confirmed. However, the decision matched the line of the good referee, which, with its generous but just rule, enabled game flow and thus the derby atmosphere. At halftime, the club already led 3-0. After Tzimas (34th) and Justvan (35th) had taken good chances, Justvan made 90 percent of the stadium again after a great pass from Tim Drexler (39). Shortly before half-time, Tzimas then scored 3: 0 (45.+3) after the perfect exterior passport, accordingly the around 43,000 FCN fans went into the break among the 47,300 spectators in the sold-out stadium.

They are special times in Nuremberg, where on Tuesday the opening event for the 125th anniversary of the club is due, which is to be celebrated extensively. The impression that something promising at the club is also completely promising on Sunday. And sometimes even in the comparatively boring second round, in which Fürth did not want to do more goals than in the first leg. The derby balance of this season is finally depressing enough with 0: 7 goals.

“Today we didn’t deserve a goal,” said Fürth’s sports director Stephan Fürstner, who wanted to “talk nothing” and consequently also failed. “We were slowly in the head and inconsistent in the duels. It was too easy to get into our last third. ” Coach Jan Siewwert was similarly contested: “The fact that the setback comes today is totally sorry for everyone who holds it with the cloverleaf.”

It was mostly Fürth in recent years that stood in the derbies for a football identity as a strong team. And even with this terrifyingly weak appearance in Nuremberg, the guest was not even the worse team for 20 and 25 minutes. However, the mandatory did not arise. The own passing game was too sloppy and the Nuremberg determination in his own half was too consistent.

The reluctant coach Klose is also happy about the “starting position in front of the games against the clubs that stand above us”

In general, the club seems to overcome the footballing identity crisis in recent years. After various trainers and concept changes, players have been able to rely on a few constants of the football game since 2023 at the latest. The transition from Cristian Fiél, who had relied on ball -up football, to the current coach Miroslav Klose was a gentle of the basic orientation. Only that under Klose now the things that were not previously balanced succeed. Already in the first half of the season, Nuremberg gained more opportunities than in the previous season, now the gates are also falling. And lo and behold: With 41 points, the Franks are only four behind the promotion rank.

Even after the game, the reserved Klose was therefore pleased with the “starting point in front of the games against the clubs that are above us”, and apparently emotionally pulled a lot out of the two derby: “I haven’t got the pictures from the first leg for a long time and will not get the pictures out of their heads for a long time.” The club fans then proved that collective feelings of happiness have amazing effects on the temperature sensation: Around 4,000 of them spent the second round with exposed upper body.