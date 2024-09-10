We thought we had seen it all, until we came across the Frank West as Ashley which can be used during the campaign Dead Rising Deluxe Remasteras demonstrated by the new gameplay presentation made by Capcom.
Director Ryosuke Murai, along with his collaborator Maru-chan, took a look at the various costumes available for the protagonist of the adventurereally numerous, and the two opted for the most ridiculous. After all, they had already transformed good Frank into an old man, what else could happen?
The sequences show the character dealing with the many zombies that have invaded the Willamette shopping center and with one of the bosses, but they also introduce the Infinity mode: an option that allows you to play without the seventy-two hour limit of the normal campaign.
An enhanced remaster
As you may know, last month we tried the campaign of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and were pleasantly surprised by how the Capcom game setup is still so much funalso thanks to a series of improvements and refinements made for the occasion.
It seems however that In addition to the original story mode, there will also be several other contentslike the Infinity Mode talked about in this video and which will allow us to face zombies as long as we can survive, therefore without time limits or decisions to make about who to save and who not.
In short, it seems that we are faced with a remaster to keep an eye on: the appointment with the release of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is set for next year. September 19 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
