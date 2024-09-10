We thought we had seen it all, until we came across the Frank West as Ashley which can be used during the campaign Dead Rising Deluxe Remasteras demonstrated by the new gameplay presentation made by Capcom.

Director Ryosuke Murai, along with his collaborator Maru-chan, took a look at the various costumes available for the protagonist of the adventurereally numerous, and the two opted for the most ridiculous. After all, they had already transformed good Frank into an old man, what else could happen?

The sequences show the character dealing with the many zombies that have invaded the Willamette shopping center and with one of the bosses, but they also introduce the Infinity mode: an option that allows you to play without the seventy-two hour limit of the normal campaign.