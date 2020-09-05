Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has pointed out the personal burdens of the Corona crisis. The old, the sick and the mourners should not be forgotten. He therefore suggested an official memorial for the corona victims.

“We have to help people in their grief – and think about how we can express our sympathy,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview. He suggested an official mourning event for the corona victims in Germany.

He will discuss a corresponding proposal with the Bundestag, Bundesrat, Federal Government and the Federal Constitutional Court, Steinmeier told the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland”. “When is the right time for this and whether a memorial hour is the right setting, you have to talk about it, and I do that with the representatives of the other constitutional organs.”

The opportunity to say goodbye

The grief of the relatives should not be forgotten, warned Steinmeier: “We have 9,300 dead to mourn.” These are lower death rates than elsewhere. “But in six months it is three times as many as the annual traffic deaths. We shouldn’t overlook that, ”emphasized the Federal President. In any case, the numbers did not comfort those who have just lost a loved one.

also read

“The corona death is a lonely death,” added Steinmeier. Most of the patients in hospitals and old people’s homes died without the support of their relatives. “Even the bereaved did not have the opportunity to say goodbye,” said the Federal President: “This is a pain in the soul, as many relatives told me about.”

“Corona fatigue” must not make us careless

The research for an antidote is all the more important. “I find the reports about the promising research on vaccines quite encouraging,” Steinmeier said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel – but we don’t know how long it is to get there.”

Therefore one should not let up in efforts and discipline now. “We have mastered the Corona state of emergency, now we will not fail because of the Corona normality.”

also read Appropriation of old symbols

Steinmeier said people’s stresses are real and he understands that worries are growing. “But the lower number of new infections and the possible loosening are convincing arguments to remain on the path of caution.” The “Corona fatigue” must not turn into ruthlessness.