B.undesirable President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in favor of thinking about daycare centers and schools when easing the corona lockdown. “Restricting basic rights is no small matter, and it is the duty of politics to restore them as soon as the infection situation allows,” he told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). “I consider access to daycare centers and schools to be particularly important.” It is now necessary to take a closer look at the consequences of the pandemic. “Corona hits everyone, but not everyone equally,” said Steinmeier. “We will defeat the virus, but the social and economic consequences will be with us for a long time.” It will remain the task of future politics to regain economic strength and maintain social balance.

Steinmeier called for “a future after Corona” to be opened up for young people. “In the pandemic, there are good reasons why we are considerate of the elderly, but after the pandemic we as a society must feel particularly committed to the younger ones,” he said. “The youth is actually a time of new beginnings, but life has become incredibly tight during the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, despite the growing risk of infection from mutated corona viruses, the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has spoken out in favor of gradually reopening primary schools and daycare centers from mid-February under strict protective precautions. Daycare and elementary school children can hardly be expected to accept certain restrictions in the long term, Lauterbach told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Therefore, one should consider switching to alternating lessons in primary school.” To protect teachers, children and parents, Lauterbach suggested corona antigen tests in school classes and “giving primary school teachers preferential vaccination”.

Fear of dangerous virus mutations

Lauterbach, however, spoke out against other wide-ranging openings in everyday life. A significant loosening is “simply far too dangerous,” said the trained epidemiologist. “We must not lose control a few months before the population is vaccinated. Otherwise we also risk the spread of variants against which the vaccinations have little effect, ”warned Lauterbach.

Lauterbach said that the current measures were “sufficient to slowly reduce the number of cases”. However, according to him, the R value, which describes how many people an infected person infects during his illness, is “still too high to limit the dangerous mutation variants”. Their share of the infections is even increasing.

The aim must therefore be to achieve a new incidence of less than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an R value of less than 0.7. “In this combination, the standard variant can be reduced further and at the same time the mutations do not spread exponentially. The health authorities can then control the situation well, ”said Lauterbach.

Many decisions made in “extreme ignorance”

Federal President Steinmeier also called for greater digitization of the administration and schools. “As if under a magnifying glass, the pandemic relentlessly reveals where our deficits lie,” he said. A lax approach to data protection along the lines of China, Taiwan or South Korea was out of the question for good reasons. “We shouldn’t pretend that was an option. However, this is no justification for the fact that hotlines do not work or that older people willing to vaccinate despair after the 20th call.

However, he was “neither a senior expert on government decisions nor an arbitrator between federal and state governments,” said Steinmeier. Many decisions were made “with extreme uncertainty”. “It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some decisions made in the past are being reassessed with today’s knowledge. Anyone who was always right from the start in the pandemic should throw the first stone. “