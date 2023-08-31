Buenos Aires. EFE

They first met Gardel and Sinatra? Is it true that La Voz admired Morocho del Abasto so much that he entered his dressing room in New York in 1934? What would that culture shock and its translation into tango and jazz have been like?

This is the original proposal for When Frank Met Carlitos, a musical special created in Argentina, filmed for a week in a studio in Buenos Aires and available since August 18 on the Disney+ platform.

There is an urban legend that tells that, after a recital in New York by an already consecrated Carlos Gardel (44 years old), in the run-up to the tour that took him to Colombia and ended his life in a plane crash, a very young Frank Sinatra (19) sneaked into her dressing room to express her admiration and try to learn something from her art.

Lord of the tango Carlos Gardel, called the Criollo Thrush. Photo: diffusion

From this story, which has some hints of reality and many of delicious fantasythe producers Gustavo González and Raúl López Rossi (Curioso Entertainment) created what was to be a play “in a tiny theater, something very designed for tourists,” the latter explained to EFE.

But the pandemic “changed everyone’s plans” and the project went on to another phase, that of offering it to Disney, which accepted it and decided to broadcast it in 2023, two years after it was filmed, he explains. lopez rossi.

Directed by Karina Insausti and under the musical direction of Nico Posse, the special transfers to the small screen the structure of a musical theater play, with only three characters, Gardel (Oscar Lajad), Sinatra (Pablo Turturiello) and his girlfriend. , Nancy Barbato (Antonella Misenti).

Scene. Scene from When Frank Met Carlitos. Photo: EFE

Tango “for export”

Because the star of the film is that: the music of the Creole thrush.

In this entertaining encounter between two universal interpreters —one who was already so and the other who was still in the making—, Gardel transfers to the young Francesco Albertino Sinatra his teachings on life and love, friends and the place of origin, and, above all, everything, passion as the necessary engine to sing.

“The concept was to try to respect what would be Gardel’s original arrangements with Frank Sinatra who, at first, plays the piano, trying to read that score that is tango, but the accompaniment is half ‘jazz’; Tango doesn’t come out of him, jazz comes out of him”, he tells EFE Posse.

immortal idols

With a life cut short at the age of 45, Gardel became a legend early on, after having triumphed taking tango to stages around the world and starring in films in Argentina and in the United States; Sinatra died at the age of 83, after performing in 50 movies and some 1,000 songs.

For the actors, the Argentinian Oscar Lajad and the Uruguayan Pablo Turturiello, the main challenge was getting into the shoes of two famous people that everyone knows.

“It is still a challenge put yourself in Gardel’s shoes”, Lajad comments to EFE.

“The idea was not to imitate him, but to recreate his energy,” adds the 49-year-old actor.

For his part, turturiello (24) explains that he felt “in a career instance very similar to his in his story, where he is just discovering, seeing what he wants to say, how he wants to say it”, but that, in general, it is no more “like with Sinatra.

Excited to inhabit a space from 1934 and happy to transfer two music giants to the screen, they coincide in imagining Gardel and Sinatra drinking mate together.

“I reimagine him, because Gardel was a rejodón (joker), very friendly, a common man,” he explains. lajad.

If La Voz ended up calling himself Frank Sinatra and singing ‘New York, New York’ or ‘My Way’ at Gardel’s suggestion, you will never know. But it’s a nice fantasy.