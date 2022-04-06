For outstanding achievements in understanding current affairs: the Dutch-American writer, political scientist and women’s rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali receives the Frank Schirrmacher Prize.

Dhe Frank Schirrmacher Foundation prize of CHF 20,000 for outstanding achievements in understanding current affairs goes this year to the Dutch-American writer, political scientist and women’s rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali. It honors a woman who fearlessly and eloquently stands up for the values ​​of free thought and the rights of women in a world of contradictions and growing fanaticism.

From now on, the foundation will award another prize at irregular intervals: the Frank Schirrmacher Foundation Freedom Prize, which is endowed with CHF 10,000. It is awarded to personalities who are committed to an enlightened awareness and the creative freedom of the individual.

The first winner is the Ukrainian writer Serhij Schadan. He is honored for his literary, poetic and essayistic work and courageous commitment at a difficult time. The award ceremony will take place in Zurich in autumn. The laudatory speech for Ayaan Hirsi Ali will be held by the publicist Alice Schwarzer. Previous winners have included Jonathan Franzen, Michel Houellebecq and Daniel Kehlmann.