Frank O’Connor, another veteran of the franchise Halo of Microsoftabandoned 343 Industries. your profile LinkedIn shows that he has left the studio he helped found sometime this month. O’Connor has been in Halo since the series of shots originated in Bungie.

while i was in Bungiewas originally a community manager for the first three games of Halo and its two spin-offs, Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST. He later joined 343 as its director for the franchise. As franchise director, he helped develop the series from Halo 4 onwards.

This included making sure the various games lined up with one another from a story standpoint, and fleshing out different parts of the universe as seen in expanded media like the TV show (which he executive produced) and books.

Some of his work at the beginning also involved bringing developers who were indifferent (or actively disliked) to Halo, and get their perspective on what worked and what didn’t. As of this writing, O’Connor’s most recent position lists him as the franchise’s creative director for a currently undisclosed studio.

O’Connor’s departure marks the departure of another high-profile developer. Last week, the director of Halo InfiniteJoe Staten, announced that he was completely abandoning Microsoft and since then joined netflixgames.

Other big-name departures include studio founder Bonnie Ross, director of multiplayer Tom French, and several more. At the time of writing this, Microsoft or O’Connor have yet to officially confirm their departure.

Microsoft confirmed to Axios’ Stephen Totilo that Frank O’Connor has left the company. In his brief statement, the maker of Xbox He thanked him “for his many contributions to the Halo franchise and wished him the best in the future.”

Via: Game Developer