Chelsea announced this Thursday the signing of Frank Lampard as coach until the end of the season, when the English team will sign a new permanent coach, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique on the agenda.

Lampard returns to Chelsea

Frank Lampard was an emblem of Chelsea.

The choice of the Englishman, who already directed the ‘Blues’ between July 2019 and January 2021, has precipitated in the last hours due to the need to make a decision following the dismissal on Sunday of Graham Potter and the desire to take enough time and analyze the best permanent manager for the future, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as preferred options.

Lampard, in this way, returns to the club in which he played a decade as a footballer and which he directed after the stage of Maurizio Sarri and before that of Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman was fired in January 2021 due to poor results and was replaced by Tuchel, who won the Champions League that same season.

Among his greatest achievements is the development of young footballers such as Mason Mount, whom he already knew from Derby County and whom, despite criticism that described him as “Lampard’s right eye”, he gave confidence and became a regular starter for Chelsea.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank to Stamford Bridge. He is a legend at this club. As we continue our exhaustive search for a manager, we want to give the club and fans a stable plan for the remainder of the season,” said the owners. it’s a statement.

Your actuality

Lampard has not worked since being sacked by Everton, where he spent a year, from January 2022 to January 2023, failing to lift the team from the bottom of the table.

The English coach will replace Bruno Saltor in chargewho managed Chelsea against Liverpool as caretaker after the departure of Graham Potter, and will stay until the summer, when the club hire a new permanent manager.

Julian Nagelsmann, recently fired from Bayern Munich and well-connected like Laurence Stewart, Chelsea’s sports director with whom he met at RB Leipzig, and Luis Enrique, who met with Chelsea’s leadership in London, are the best placed.

Lampard brings some stability, knowing a large part of the squad, and is an important authority figure so that the team does not let go in the remainder of the season, especially in the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

EFE

More news