In the legendary studio of Coco Chanel, at number 31 of the rue Cambon in Paris, the walls of the majestic staircase that connected the designer’s private residence with the haute couture salon were covered in mirrors. They offered a clean and fragmented vision of everything that happened in the parades, from which the dressmaker used to take advantage of sitting, hidden on the steps of her. Concentrated in that maze of reflections, she watched every detail of the show with the stealth of a spy. Thus, crouching in the shadows, she was surprised by another great voyeur determined to penetrate and interpret life through his own gaze: Frank Horvat (Abbazia, Italy, today Croatia, 1928 – Paris, 2020). After identifying the distinguished figure in the reflection of one of the mirrors, the photographer fired his camera. He achieved an image that is as precise as it is fragile that is expressed through an absence and that could well reflect the moment in which that enigmatic fallen goddess was living, predisposed to carefully reshape her legend, once her link with the Nazis transcended.

Photography is part of the exhibition Frank Horvat. Paris, the world, the mode, which can be seen until September 17 at the Jeu de Paume in Paris. This is the first major exhibition dedicated to the artist who, after his death, left an extensive body of work, little known, beyond the handful of emblematic images that consolidated his prestige. Heterodox, he never identified himself with a style or allowed his photographic instinct to be constrained by the precepts of photojournalism or by the more aesthetic canons of fashion photography. Horvat was the eternal non-conformist, always ready to leave his own trace where things were not given to him.

Designer Coco Chanel, watching her show backstage in 1958. Frank Horvat

In fact, the photograph with which the author is presented on the main façade of the museum, thumbs up Givenchy (1958) —one of his most iconic images— is perhaps the one with which the artist himself identified least. In it, a model reveals her face behind the cascade of folds and silk flowers that adorn her white headdress, among men in top hats looking through binoculars. “He was never convinced by this image,” his daughter, Fiammetta Horvat, who currently directs the photographer’s archive, assures EL PAÍS. “It was the idea of ​​Jacques Moutin, the artistic director of the magazine Garden of Modes, who sketched the composition. For Horvat, all photography is about a single moment, to capture something that will not happen again, and this shot could be repeated at any time. If one examines the contacts, they are truly boring. It is an image that is too elaborate, too aesthetic. My father liked the accident. The human component that pursues his work is missing, ”he considers.

Deborah Dixon and Federico Fellini, after a fashion show in Rome in 1962. Frank Horvat

There are about 170 photographs that make up the powerful display that invites the viewer to discover little-known and unpublished images of the author together with the most emblematic. It is a necessary revision of this master of sensuality, for whom photography was not a testimony, but something close to poetry, driven by an introspective search and the inextinguishable desire to experiment as a way of life.

The exhibition focuses solely on the first 15 years (from 1950 to 1965) of a career spanning almost seven decades, a time in which the author’s talent was reaffirmed, through collaborations with important magazines of the time, which led him to delve into other cultures. He will also participate in the famous exhibition The Family of Man at MoMA in New York, he will delve into the pulse of the urban landscape as a pioneer in the use of the telephoto lens and demystify the image of the models, whom he takes from the studio to pose in real-life settings. To Anna Karina, icon of the New Wavehad her pose in the crowded market of Les Halles and the then model Nico surrounded her with uniformed children in the Bois de Boulogne.

The model Monique Dutto photographed at the exit of the Paris metro for the magazine ‘Jours de France’, in 1959. Frank Horvat

Artifice converged with reality in a staging charged with freshness and naturalness comparable to the one that William Klein exuded at the time (it was Horvat who introduced the American to the use of the telephoto lens, while Klein put him in contact with the world of fashion). However, in Horvat’s work “there was never criticism or complaint”, highlights Virginie Chardin, curator of the exhibition, in statements to this newspaper.

“He was interested in faces, also in the graph of the lines that he finds in the city, but there is not the rawness that we find in Klein. Horvat was softer and more respectful. More elegant and introspective. Throughout his entire career, he used his work to question himself, ”he says.

The model Deborah Dixon on the stairs of the Plaza de España, dressed in haute couture, for the magazine ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, in 1962.

“My eclecticism had its drawbacks. Some questioned my sincerity. Some found it difficult to recognize my photos ”, Horvat acknowledged in one of his numerous writings. “He was considered a outsider”, warns his daughter: “In a way, he lived under the sign of the wandering Jew. As a child he was forced to seek refuge in Switzerland with his mother and his brother. He lived in six countries. He thought, spoke and wrote in four languages. He had the feeling of not belonging anywhere, not even within the photograph. But at the time he knew that he had a mission in life and, although he felt misunderstood, he was never an angry man. He was very optimistic. He didn’t care about the criticism”. He didn’t want teachers either.

“Not even Henri Cartier-Bresson, the only photographer he really admired throughout his life,” Chardin warns. “When he finally achieved his wish to be a part of the Magnum agency, it only lasted a year. He felt that it was not his place. His whole life was like this. His relationship with museums was also difficult. This is probably the reason why no retrospective has been held so far, ”he comments.

A boisterous night in a restaurant for the magazine ‘Jardin des Modes’, in 1957. Frank Horvat

In The Sphinx, a club of striptease In Pigalle, Paris, the photographer manages to gain the confidence of the strippers. However, photo by photo, the figure of a solitary voyeur, next to a bottle of champagne, becomes the key element of the narrative. “The loneliness of voyeur becomes the main theme of the series”, warns the curator: “Here you see the real Horvat. He always respectful. He didn’t like to steal, feel violent or invasive. He was shy and kept at a distance that is found in all of his work.”

Frank Horvat photographed by Helmut Newton in 1965 in Paris. Helmut Newton

For Horvat, photography was also a way of understanding women through a metaphor. In search of “the real woman”, he recruited the models by her voice over the phone. Always women with strong personalities, like those who surrounded him in real life, whom he constantly photographed in private. Thus, the image of his first wife, Mate Lorenzetti, holding his first child stands as the strength of a Renaissance Madonna, while in the last part of the show the theme of love emerges through photographs that emphasize the relationship established between both sexes. “He is interested in women, but also in how men feel in front of beauty. Is it love? Eroticism? Or something more complex and desperate? ”, Chardin wonders, as he moves towards the image of a young couple in Sydney, in whose sincere embrace the grief is also palpable. “For me, Horvat speaks of the impossibility of love”, highlights the curator. “He had a very human and sentimental look. His diaries reveal that he was in love to the very end. Probably, love was his life’s pursuit.