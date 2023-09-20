In Turin, the debut and victory of a horse on which 44 people have bet almost 3000 euros, in the hope that he can first become champion on the track and then, at the end of his racing career, a great stallion. The 2-year-old colt is called Frank Gio and the man who has already syndicated him is his breeder Antonio Somma, the most active and now important horse operator of our trot, who started about twenty years ago by purchasing Ilaria Jet , who later became a champion and was followed by many other important horses, such as the French Face Time Bourbon, winner of 2 Amérique, and Vivid Wise As who recently won New York and the International Trot.

Genealogy doc

—

Frank Gio is the son of Face Time Bourbon, now one of the most sought after European stallions: one of his studs costs 35,000 euros. And her mother Zarina Gio is the daughter of Ilaria Jet (also mother of the excellent Tony Gio and Victori Gio) and has already produced Grand Prix winner Eva Kant Gio: “The future of horse racing – Somma claims – is in the sharing of costs, to allow even those without economic means to be able to dream. We have decided to join the Frank Gio consortium, a risk that is all in all sustainable for almost anyone. 50 percent of Frank Gio’s ownership was divided into 44 shares of 2900 euros each. Whoever bought a share will never have to incur any expenses in the future and will collect 0.50% of the prizes won. Furthermore, if at the end of his career Frank Gio becomes a stallion, he will have a lifetime stud right, and this could be the most economically favorable aspect.” The 44 shares are international: “We sold them in Italy, France and Belgium. To simple enthusiasts and, above all, to small breeders, the category that should be most interested in this type of operation. With just under 3000 euros invested they could find themselves in the future with a stud of great value which would allow them to make significant profits from the sale of their foals”. Frank Gio is trained in France by Sebastien Guarato, the same one who managed Face Time Bourbon for Antonio Somma. In his victorious debut in Turin he was driven by Andrea Guzzinati.