Frank Fabra, Boca player.
The full-back is on the list of 26 called up by Néstor Lorenzo.
Frank Fabra He was one of the 26 summoned by Nestor Lorenzo for the next matches of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers, against Uruguay and Ecuador.
The left back is one of the new additions to the squad. However, this Thursday he set off alarms due to a physical discomfort that he suffered in the match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors.
(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team Call: there are eight new additions to Néstor Lorenzo’s list)
What happened to Fabra?
Fabra, who was a starter in the Copa Libertadores semifinal match, was unable to finish playing and left with discomfort.
The player had received a yellow card in the 69th minute after committing a foul on the edge of the area. Then, in the 80th minute, he touched his left leg and fell on the grass.
Boca’s medical team entered the field to check him out. The player lasted a while on the grass and then was substituted. Fabra left under his own power.
The official report on the side’s situation is awaited. At first there is speculation that he had cramps.
Frank Fabra is one of the three left backs called up by Lorenzo for these games. The others are Cristian Borja and Deiver Machado.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
