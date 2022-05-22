Frank Fabra: see the great goal that contributed to a new title for Boca Juniors

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Frank Fabra won his first Argentine League in 2017.
The xeneize team beat Tigre in the League Cup final.
May 22, 2022, 04:01 PM
Boca Juniors was crowned champion of the Argentine League Cup after beating Tigre 3-0 in the final of the tournament.
The person in charge of scoring the first goal for the xeneizes was Marcos Rojo, a pass from Colombian Sebastián Villa.
The man who scored the second goal, the one that seems to certify Boca’s championship, was side Frank Fabra. It was a tremendous kick from the defender from Antioquia.
After Fabra’s entry, Luis Vásquez was called to close the evening, again with a pass from Villa.Boca, champion of the Argentine League Cup.
SPORTS
May 22, 2022, 04:01 PM
