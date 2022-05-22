Frank Fabra: see the great goal that contributed to a new title for Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors was crowned champion of the Argentine League Cup after beating Tigre 3-0 in the final of the tournament.

The person in charge of scoring the first goal for the xeneizes was Marcos Rojo, a pass from Colombian Sebastián Villa.

The man who scored the second goal, the one that seems to certify Boca’s championship, was side Frank Fabra. It was a tremendous kick from the defender from Antioquia.

After Fabra’s entry, Luis Vásquez was called to close the evening, again with a pass from Villa.Boca, champion of the Argentine League Cup.

