Friday, October 21, 2022
Frank Fabra, intractable: see the great goal for which he is compared to Roberto Carlos

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
close

Frank Fabra, intractable: see the great goal for which he is compared to Roberto Carlos
Photo:

Screenshots

The Colombian scored the goal that currently leaves Boca Juniors at the top of Argentine football.

In the match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia de La Plata, for the date 23 of Argentine soccer, a single man has stolen all the praise: frank fabra.

The Colombian defender scored in the 29th minute, the only goal of the game so far.

A superb three-finger shot that makes the Argentine press compare him with Roberto Carlosthat Brazilian winger with an excellent punch.

(You can read: Fan who celebrated a goal showing her breasts appears with a new video: “They vetoed me”).

‘Fabra or Roberto Carlos?’

Colombians in Boca and River

The annotation, from an untraditional position, has led to the goal being replicated with comparisons with Roberto Carloswho is remembered for his memorable free kick goal at the 1998 World Cup in France with an amazing curveball.

Memes and comments abound in social networks.

More sports news

SPORTS

