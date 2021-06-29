RC Tuesday 29 June 2021, 16:54

Frank de Boer is no longer the Netherlands coach. The coach has decided to step aside after the elimination in the round of 16 at the hands of the Czech Republic. «I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved ”, assured De Boer.

The former coach and the Netherlands federation

they had an automatic renewal contract if they reached the quarters, but after falling in the second round everything has gone to the fret and they have put an end to the relationship together. “When I was contacted to become a national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that was going to come over me from the moment I was appointed, that

the pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important moment for Dutch football on their way to qualifying for the World Cup ”, he added.

It so happens that Frank de Boer is the first coach to leave his post after falling in this European Championship.

The sporting director of the Netherlands, Nico-Jan Hoogma, is already working to find a replacement for De Boer: “Now I have to find a successor, after a good internal consultation. It is imperative to do so, because on September 1 we will play the important tie against Norway in Oslo.