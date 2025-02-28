This Thursday, Frank Cuesta has been arrested in Thailand after being accused of possession of protected wildlife. As reported through social networks, the Department of National Parks of Thailand, I had nine otters and a python without documentation that allows your possession.

Cuesta is under the supervision of the Thai authorities, but Your surroundings have pronounced To clarify what the future holds. In the program Horizonpresented by Iker Jiménez, he gave way to Javi Oliveira, friend of the naturalist, to offer new details.

“We are talking about a sanctuary that has 100 hectares and we have visited lots of Youtubers Making viral videos with millions of visits, “said Oliveira, who is dedicated to making videos for YouTube.” I was calm because I was meeting those requirements, but it is supposed to That license he had were removed and denouncedand then the police have gone and made this raid. “

Before the attentive listening of those present in the program of Cuatro, the Youtuber He revealed under what conditions is the newly arrested. “They have taken it to the police station and is right now sleeping there, on the ground, And the family must be taking food. In the next few hours it will be known if it comes out, “he said.

The content creator was not very hopeful, since, he said, things in the Asian country work very differently. “The thing is worrying. There is another complaint with three procedures. It also has the trial next week,” he confessed. “In Thailand the laws are different. What seems to us here that would go unnoticed, not there. “

More friends from Frank Cuesta come out in his defense

Chi, another friend of Frank Cuesta, who has worked with him several times in the sanctuary, has also spoken through a statement on his social networks, where he is known as @chi.wildlife. “They want to get into the problem while I’m quiet And with my things, my projects, “he started explaining.

The Leon’s friend has focused, above all, to clarify that he has nothing to do, since some media have related him to what happened. “If they get me, for whatever, that have a way to prove it with evidence Or they will be portrayed as what they are, “he said.

However, through an image of an otter in a cage, after being removed from the sanctuary by the Thai authorities, He has defended his partner Frank Cuesta. “Those who think that I want to see the animals that I see myself grow like this, make it see, okay?” He has written on Instagram.