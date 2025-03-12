03/12/2025



“I’m going crazy inside my head,” said Frank Cuesta (53 years old), about how he is after the difficult moments he faces. In the midst of the legal battle with his ex -wife, Yuyee Alissa, and his detention after an anonymous complaint, the herpetologist has published a new video on his YouTube channel announcing news. Under the name ‘important announcement’, the naturalist revealed that after talking with his five children and his girlfriend, Paloma Román “we have made a decision among all.” “When I can leave the country and have a normal life we ​​will do the same thing we have done here, but elsewhere,” he said announcing the creation of a second animal sanctuary.

On the Freedom Sanctuary in Thailand, he said that «it will continue, because there are people here that can be occupied and The authorities will help us periodically so that everything is fine «. He also highlighted his long career taking care and protecting the fauna of that country: »I have been trying to make a better world around me and help animals«.

Despite his enthusiasm, Frank indicated that at the moment they have not chosen a specific place. “We are going to do that elsewhere, we still do not know where, somewhere in the world, but we are going to do it together, Paloma, my children and I,” he said and added that all this will happen when the Thai authorities return their passport and when their legal situation improves.

Also, the herpetologist revealed that this decision is due to the fact that the Freedom Sanctuary “has broken peace.” In addition, he pointed out that both the shelter in Thailand and the new to do will maintain it with “my work and with my money (…) because it is ours and they are theirs”, referring to his family and the animals that he has taken care of for so many years, making it clear that he will be sorry to leave the country because for him he has been his “home.”









In addition to the announcement, which has been well received by his followers, the naturalist shared a compilation of images remembering his arduous work as an animal activist, from the nature programs that he starred to the creation of the Freedom Sanctuary.

It should be noted that previously, Cuesta announced his intention to make a refuge in Spain, so his followers have suggested that he could be one of his options, which would mean his return to our country.