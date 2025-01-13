Frank Cuesta has worried his followers in his latest live show on his YouTube channel: “The day has come when I start treatment,” he began. “You know that I have a kind of illness lying inside for many years and I have been doing an alternative treatment for the last four years and today it starts,” he added.

The naturalist also explained that “every January they have to put something in my spine and do some things.” Furthermore, Cuesta referred to his weight gain and assured that “I have been gaining weight because I know I am going to lose weight, so even if you see that I am losing weight, or that my hair is falling out or something like that, it is a normal thing and not “It’s not that I’m dying or that something is happening to me,” he explained to his followers.

During the live broadcast, many users left messages of concern and support for the YouTuber. «Everything will be fine Frank», «Good luck on your first day of treatment, cheer up. You are still very much needed in this world”, “Frank, I share my energy with you, everything will be fine”, are some of the comments that can be read in the publication.

Cuesta also highlighted that tomorrow he will publish news about the sanctuary and that 2025 will be full of surprises. “I want to do many things in all the time I am in this world, we never know if we are going to be there for a long time or a short time and we have to take advantage of it and do things, especially positive things,” he said.









The youtuber also highlighted the importance of being at peace and the importance of being surrounded by people who love and esteem you: “Many times we worry about absurd things, about what people say, what people are going to say. , what people think and in the end the important thing is the people who are close to you, the people who really love you and appreciate you.

“Life is wonderful shit and you have to enjoy it,” he said on two occasions during his live show, where he also took the opportunity to take a walk through the animal sanctuary and comment on some changes and repairs that will be made this year to improve life. of the species that live there.

NEWS IN EXPANSION