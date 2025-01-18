Frank Cuesta He has launched a surprising message through his social networks that has caught the attention of his followers.

The former television presenter has recounted over the years the relationship he has had with his ex-wife Yuyee, as well as, in recent times, the legal battle he has had with her over the sanctuary.

The Thai tried to recover the ground that the Spaniard had invested so much money and time. The country’s laws prevent a foreigner from owning it.

Frank Cuesta’s message about Yuyee

Cuesta even accused his ex-wife of having “sold their children for 2,600,000 bats.” This entire confrontational relationship has been reflected on the networks.

But now it seems that Frank Cuesta wanted to turn the page. On his X account (formerly Twitter) he has asked for respect for his former wife and his current partner.

«I strongly ask you to stop throwing hate at Yuyee and her partner»he has expressed on the networks. “They are starting a new life together and the past is behind them,” he added.

During their legal battle, Yuyee became engaged to Chris Korn, who declared his unconditional love for her and expressed his desire to protect her. It seems that the networks’ attacks on Yuyee and her new partner come after a Spanish video in which explained that the police had come to the sanctuary to report a complaintfor which you should initiate some bureaucratic procedures.

After learning about this new problem related to the land, many have speculated about the origin of the anonymous complaint. However, Cuesta has decided to settle the issue forcefully on his networks by asking that all types of attacks stop.

2025 has not started easily for Frank Cuesta since just a few days ago he worried his followers since he must start treatment against the leukemia that he has suffered from for years.