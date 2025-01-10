Frank Cuesta says that Ayuso spent Christmas in his sanctuary in Thailand: “Neither hammer nor sickle, freedom here”

“Some friends have come to spend a few days here at the sanctuary… We have kept it more or less secret because they wanted to be quiet and they are already back in Madrid,” he says. Frank Cuesta in a video published this Thursday on his YouTube channel. Among those “friends”, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Ayuso herself appears in Frank Cuesta’s video in her animal sanctuary in Thailand representing a little theater in which she places a plaque with her name: Plaza Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The Madrid president is sarcastic and funny in the video. “Here everyone puts in everything, if Javi Oliveira, Grefg [youtubers del entorno de la manosfera y la ultraderecha]the Plex… Neither hammer nor sickle, freedom here!”, he says while placing the plaque.

To introduce her in the video – which lasts 13 minutes although Ayuso only appears for 30 seconds – Frank Cuesta ‘jokes’ that “a fascist has sneaked into the sanctuary” and that he wants to remove the plaque with her name because “here we are red and faggots.”

Then he explains, “joking aside,” that “some friends” visited him in Thailand this Christmas and that “they had a good time.” Cuesta advances that he has many “clips” and “videos” of the president’s visit, and in fact on his networks he has shared a photo of Ayuso with a parrot on her head.

The one who was known as ‘Frank de la Jungla’ tells in the video that Ayuso’s trip coincided in time with the death of a Spanish tourist in an elephant reserve in Thailandwhich he takes advantage of to start attacking the “animal associations that live on subsidies and blablabla” that have criticized the use of animals in activities for tourists in Thailand as a result of the event.

After Frank Cuesta published the video with Ayuso on his networks, the comments were immediate. “It is hard to believe that this absurdity is real,” writes Minister Óscar Puente about it. “And that there is a right, angry and serious, that feels represented by this person,” he adds.