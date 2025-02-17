Herpetologist and presenter Frank Cuesta has revealed in his channel of YouTube that his ex -wife, Yuyee, He has filed “three criminal complaints. They ask for jail, they ask for deportation and ask for money“He explains.

“As usual, I ask you please do not go to your social networks to increasing anything. It hurts me more than anyone, “he warns costs before, in an overprinting label in the video.

“There are three complaints in one, all this began to set on November 13. My suspicions when they came from immigration and police, my suspicions were not unfounded. I was already smelly who came. The animal police warned me of what was going to happen, “says Frank Cuesta, because the police appeared at the sanctuary a few weeks ago, continuing a complaint then anonymous.

He Spanish presenter has long maintained a struggle with its ex -wifein the name of who were the roles of the land on which it costs has its animal sanctuary raised. When they were still well avenues (Cuesta fought to release her from jail, where she was sentenced by drug trafficking) She put the land in her name because the Thai law prevents them from possessing a foreigner. Then, although he paid them in the first instance, he forced him to repurchase them.

“There are three complaints in one to destroy me. It has not been put to win something, it has been to destroy me, to the sanctuary and as a collateral damage harm“, says the herpetologist, in relation to his youngest son, who, when he fulfilled the age of majority, assumed the responsibility of putting the papers of the Freedom Sanctuary in his name.

“The first complaint says that I have made a campaign against her and that because of me her image has deteriorated, that I have shattered its public image And that he does not get the work he wants, “Delgrana Cuesta, who shows that all this controversy has no impact on Thailand, where there is no talk of this.

The second complaint is for the directs on social networks that Frank made costs to raise the money that allowed him to repurchase the sanctuary, for which he gave Yuyee 167,000 euros, a true fortune in Thailand. According to the complaint Cuesta has no work permission in Thailand for the Quick platform. In addition, the second complaint alleges that it costs directly on YouTube where “it abuses animals” and that it does not have “a specific work permit for YouTube.” Thus, the second complaint would be for an alleged fiscal crime.

The third complaint ensures that Cuesta has protected animals in the sanctuary, which are in poor condition and that they are using them to make the videos. “He says that I have set up a zoo with illegal animals,” adds the animalist. “I can go to jail, you can deport me and you can also put a fat fine,” he explains about the consequences.

