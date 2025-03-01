03/01/2025



Updated at 11: 38h.





Although the complicated legal situation in which he was, on Thursday, February 27, the news of the naturalist’s arrest jumped to the media Frank Cuesta In Thailand after being denounced for alleged illegal possession of protected wild animals. This Saturday, the ‘YouTuber’ has already stopped sleeping in the cell and has been released on bail after appearing in the Provincial Court of Kanchanaburi, to which he was transferred immediately to star in an interrogation at the police station he faced for at least three hours accompanied by his Thai lawyer and an interpreter who translated him into English.

The information shared by the EFE agency and confirmed from the Court, which has not given more statements regarding the case of the herpetologist or the economic amount he has requested, also points out that Cuesta left the Court without pronouncing publicly dressed in his characteristic attire of his life in the ‘Freedom Sanctuary’, where he is responsible for the care of animals to which he refuge and for which he was denounced through an email on February 14. “A foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission, such as otteries, lazy Loris and others,” said the statement issued by the National Parks Department of Thailand.

In total, the country’s authorities located in Spanish with a total of 10 animals without official documentation that justified their possession, although Frank said that his purchase was made in “flea markets at different times.” Accused of a crime typified in the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Law, Cuesta entered the dungeon while the police sent the protected wildlife to the wildlife conservation division.

Several days before his arrest, the naturalist publicly communicated on the Internet that his ex -wife and mother of his five children had filed three criminal complaints against him who complicated his stay in the Thai refuge for which he had to give an account with Yuyee. “They ask me for jail, deportation and money, plus all the collateral damage that this entails,” said Frank Cuesta after receiving the notification of complaints for defamation and damage to the image of his ex -partner, fiscal crime and abuse and illegal possession of animals.









«There will be several changes in the sanctuary. You know that we are involved in judicial messes and in melts of all kinds and obviously changes will have to make. We have been preparing everything for days in case we have to make drastic changes. I am not going to leave the animals alone, nor am I going to get the animals from here, nor will I do absolutely anything, ”said the herpetologist to his followers making it clear that he has a decision taken to keep the sanctuary out of Thailand without remaining in bad conditions. It is expected that earlier this month of March Cuesta will be presented before the court so that the charges will be communicated and will begin to prepare his defense.