After being arrested last Thursday in his sanctuary accused of illegal possession of protected species, the naturalist Frank Cuesta He was released on bail this Saturday after appearing in the Provincial Court of Kanchanaburi, which was transferred after starring in an interrogation of three hours at the police station, and has already returned to the refuge of animals. From this, the herpetologist has decided to break his silence and pronounce himself for the first time after his arrest with a video on the Internet for his followers in which he explains what is the situation he is going through.

As published, an anonymous person denounced Cuesta through an email on February 14 and gave rise to the authorities to break into the ‘Freedom Sanctuary’ to register the property. “A foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission, such as otteries, lazy Loris and others,” said the statement issued by the National Parks Department of Thailand. In possession of 10 animals without official documentation, the naturalist was accused of a crime typified in the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Law. Now, he himself declares himself “officially a criminal.”

During a live on his YouTube channel, Frank Cuest Yuyee several days ago. In addition to the document that worsens its situation, Frank has told how his home has been after the police registry. «They have burst my house, the office, to find I don’t know what. I have so many things in the middle. Inside I am very screwed. I’m afraid for animals and my family. I can only trust the family and Pigeon that he has been being able to get into a mess, “he said about the woman who works in her sanctuary.

Now, the herpetologist says that «I just want to get out of this mess and start elsewhere. I will try to keep the sanctuary. FoxPaloma and I are now the team and Zape He will join soon «, he acknowledges that he will continue his plans to leave Thailand after leaving the shelter in good hands. Regarding his complaint, he stated that they know «why this has happened. In this life there is no coincidences. I will not say who, or how, or where, but we know it ». As he has expressed, 40 people seized some of their animals for a criterion that has not understood and has personally affected him. «I never thought that some people were able to do that. There is a great stain in my curriculum. Both inside and outside Thailand, ”he said.









Before finishing his live, Frank wanted to thank the support of his followers and has responded sharply to those who have shown themselves in social networks in favor of his arrest. «He has touched we are going to destroy Frank. Surely, the sanctuary does not believe. I still put more time in jail. Suddenly Frank arrested for having wild species. A little strange. For the photo it was very good, ”he ended up pronouncing to glimpse that he thinks there is a plan that positions himself against the herpetologist.