Thailand police have arrested Spanish naturalist Frank Cuesta on Thursday, better known as ‘Frank de la Jungla’, for illegal possession of protected wild species in his ‘Libertad Sanctuary’, where he gives refuge to animals.

In a statement, the Thailand National Parks Department explained that the arrest was carried out after receiving a February 14 Email complaint in which it was pointed out that “a foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission, such as otteries, lazy loris and others.”

Specifically, the Thai authorities of Lao Khwan, province of Kanchanaburi, have specified that they located “a 53-year-old Span Without any official documentation that proves its acquisition «.

According to the statement, Frank Cuesta said that he had acquired the otters “in flea markets at different times.” The complaint of the Thai police also mentions the establishment of «Two foundations to receive donations to help animals through online channels in Bangkok and the province of Kanchanaburi «.









With this, the police, who have pixelated Frank’s face costs in the disseminated images, explained that the detainee is accused of a crime typified in the Law of Conservation and Protection of Wildlife by possessing “protected wildlife without permission from the general director.”

Finally, the statement has also pointed out that protected wildlife was “seized as proof” and sent to the wildlife conservation division.