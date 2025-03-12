The herpetologist and animalist Frank Cuesta is going through the most difficult days of his life, in the midst of the recovery of its treatment against cancer and judicial processes that he has open for the complaints that his ex -wife, Yuyee put him, as well as for an anonymous complaint.

“I’m going crazy inside my head,” he said in his last YouTube video, although he also assured that there are better days. “I have brutal stress, I have very fucked moments and more lucid moments“Thus, he announced that he will make a drastic change in his life.” These days I have been able to talk a lot with my children and with a pigeon [su actual pareja] And we have made a decision among all, “he advanced.

“This sanctuary will continue, because there are people here that can be occupied and The authorities will help us periodically so that everything is fine“He said about the animal shelter in Thailand.

And then he analyzed the creation of a “2.0 sanctuary.” “When I can leave the country and have a normal life we ​​will do the same thing we have done here, but elsewhere. I’ve been trying to make a better world around me and help animals“, And that is what he wants to continue doing, he explained.

“We are going to do that elsewhere, we still don’t know where, somewhere in the world, But we are going to do it together, Paloma, my children and I“He said about how everything will be when the Thai authorities return your passport and if the pending judgments are going well.

“I will maintain this sanctuary with my work and with my money, but this place has broken peace, although the Freedom 1 sanctuary will last, because it is ours and they [los animales]he claimed, A of which he would be sorry to leave Thailand, because for him it is “house, home.”

Cuesta made it clear that he will not be intimidated if he has to continue doing things for animals: “If I have to have papers without papers to save them, I will do it and put myself again in a mess“He advanced, because the sanctuary’s otories were the cause of the anonymous complaint for which the police took him detained, to later release him waiting for trial.

In his last video, the naturalist also showed an emotional Collection of images and videos of those 25 years of animal activismof the nature programs that he has starred and the process until the creation of the Libertad Sanctuary.

A while ago Frank Cuesta has already announced His intention to create a great animal sanctuary in Spainfor what he requested the collaboration of the authorities and institutions and of those who could possess land large enough to open that zoo.