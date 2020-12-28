Frank Capra is the author of moving films that count in the history of cinema. And a man in perpetual reinvention of his own history. In his astonishing documentary, Dimitri Kourtchine recounts, archives to the key, how the flagship director of the years 1930-1940 identified himself with an America experienced as glorious and mythical.

An idyllic vision of the American way of life

And Dimitri Kourtchine’s work touches at the same time by the richness of its archives, the rigor of its research and the fluidity of its narration. Starting from Frank Capra’s autobiography, Hollywood story, he dismantles the shortcuts and the very embellished reality that the director has told himself. The little Italian boy, who arrived at 6 with his family in the United States, experienced poverty as a child.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGknbmrqfu0

If he puts his successes on the backs of providence and of an America that gives everyone a chance, the reality is quite different: he was a hard worker, who knew how to seize good opportunities and surround himself with good ones. people. He was also the first director to establish himself as the author of his films, with his name on posters in large letters above the title. Republican, he participated in an idyllic vision of the American way of life. And did not hesitate to let go of his friends at the time of McCarthy’s witch hunt in the immediate post-war period.

Films that touch the heart

But his films, even today, touch the heart. His characters, with whom everyone can identify, always have a strength hidden behind their apparent fragility. And a lot of humor, too. As in Life is Beautiful, airs at 8:50 p.m., where the film’s hero, George Bailey (James Stewart), wants to end his life when a guardian angel shows him what his city, and the lives of his loved ones, would be like, if he didn’t. had not lived. Or in Mr Smith in the Senate, where an ordinary citizen fights against the organized corruption of the system. In The Extravagant Mr Deeds, where a simple boy (Gary Cooper) triumphs over crooked lawyers with his honesty …