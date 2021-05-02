Tattooed scars, silhouetted stitches, swollen veins on a cardboard temple, drunken ideograms, graphite zippers. Rays of char in a charred sky, dimples and bumps from excess liquids. Blue and green worms born by a knob, craters and skidding, patches and zigzagging of short lines. Strips and paint stains that are supports and counterweights in search of “something that closes like a theorem.” Urban views set on fire, as if traced with a kaleidoscope. Scarlet stripes in a reframed corner, as if the sun had spilled its guts very early, before others besides the early riser woke up. Frank auerbach.

Private battlefields, that has been his paintings from the 50s to today, no matter the intercessor: oil, acrylic, pencil, chalk or a dart for the engravings. Portraits, nudes and prints of London – the wild park of Primrose Hill, the corners of the Camden neighborhood and a few other clipped landscapes of his adopted metropolis, to which he returned fanatically -, seeking to find in the sheet his own favorable motor nervousness. Works that only seem to be executed quickly. Each line, an approximation. Zero condescending, during his wildly geometric transposition of the visible, Auberach can spend a year or two with each painting.

His feverish studies contrast with his clear, convinced handwriting. The fact is that this Berliner born in 1931 – he fled Germany in 1939 and never saw his parents again, killed in a concentration camp – believes that the painter’s hand should be seen, through a system and an aesthetic that tolerate the error, the line that simulates caprice. Teaching, incidentally, that there is a certain clumsiness that is ideal. “Irrational marks really seem like a better record than literal ones. What happens is that the painting in turn begins to speak to you ”, he confessed.

Theirs is the paradox with a happy ending: the results show a great constructive solidity thanks to lines of arbitrary appearance. Auerbach proposes an unusual experience – an embedded fluid – and embodies a constellated arrangement: powerfully suggested architecture.

For him, everything is drawing, but not everything is a draft. Corrections upon corrections extend the ending indefinitely, as in a Russian novel. This is certified by the geological layers of paint on the fabric and the workshop floor. In the portrait, Auerbach risks everything (he plays local, the subject moves to his monastic cell; outdoors he is perhaps more cautious and consistent, friendlier to the squad. In portraits color creeps; in scenes to the They stand out in the open and contemplate us from above, their reclined heads are rewritings of Picasso.

The colors are there to help you escape from realism, to court fraud in the simplicity of a mouth or eyes, to give you margins of impunity, and the faces seem painted so that the viewer finds the right distance and the only right angle. . And the picture will be revealed to you. Titles blow a clue and strain. The observer does a job of refocusing, relocating, like someone who must discover shapes in a game of concealment and overlap. Perhaps Auerbach is not looking for a job of recognition but of recollection.

He comes from offering a duet show in London with Tony Bevan, What is a head? Faded clowns, helpless nudes and dethroned queens who sometimes lose their gender along the way. Sculpted faces like a melted candle. Shells with diagonals whipped with charcoal and white chalk. A scaffolding outlined so that a face does not crumble. Auerbach does not copy the model, he translates it. If it didn’t sound too theological, one could speak of a transubstantiation.

He shows and hides them, as if he were trying to go beyond the model and touch the first and last foundations of a biography. “It is when they get tired and stoic that the essential head appears clearer,” he warns. Do you age them on purpose? He directs his patients to another dimension: infidelity aspires to a climatic leap.

Painter and portrayed – often mute, isolated, decapitated skulls, representing a ghostly body – are magnets or energy poles that attract and refract, and the visitor – in person or virtual – is invited to witness a duel not of looks but of presences. There is no ideal of beauty that directs the mission. But Auerbach – who did not avoid the self-portrait – is never morbid; in any case, he acts as an irresistible vigilante.

His models have been patiently posing for 10 to 40 years: his wife, his son, dear friends, his agent, his bedside critics. If they are not completely alike, it is because he already carries them inside, projects an image that is completely internalized. “Picasso is always exhorting me to behave worse,” he once joked.

With that camaraderie that can only be found between painters, Auerbach photographed his friends and colleagues Lucien Freud, Francis Bacon, Leon Kossoff and RB Kitaj, who in turn sat him in front of their canvases. He was also profiled by WG Sebald in EmigrantsBut to Auerbach the chapter dedicated to him by that other Teuton living in phlegmatic Britain was invasive and misleading; To clear up misunderstandings, he encouraged him to change the fictional name: Max Aurach was renamed Max Ferber in the English edition of the novel.

In his workshop, amid ripped Rembrandt books and pinned postcards from Veronese to keep him at bay, Auerbach continues to talk, insult and growl like a grumpy tennis player. Reciting lines of poetry –Eliot, Pound, Auden, Yeats– or of plays: “Like other people they resort to amphetamines, because they stimulate me.” A fervent reader, he demanded from his viewers a slow reading, not touristy, a barter of invested times. Who in the beginning feigned an acting career, while standing copying in a museum, he rehearsed grimaces and clenched his teeth. For a time he knew how to be a merciless teacher: “You rouged a corpse,” he attacked an aspiring painter.

At 90 you may or may not walk less quickly than you used to, biting your nails. For almost a century, he worked 365 days a year, with no vacations or trips, except to see the sea at Brighton, roundtrip in the day. Perhaps he continues to wake up at 5 and go to bed at 9, spending that exalted parenthesis in his Spartan refuge. He suffers from vertigo, he is afraid of large dogs, he never knew how to drive or swim; He always admitted that all his courage was put into his workshop: “I don’t think you produce a great painting unless you destroy a good one in the process. You don’t make a great painting by destroying a lousy one ”.

It is clear that he had several styles at his disposal. Hand in hand with Venetian red, he submitted to the most unmistakable, the least replicable. The one that supplied it with very powerful lines full of flawless misprints.

