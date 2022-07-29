Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Frank and direct’: Blinken on his first conversation with Lavrov

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

blink

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state.

Photo:

TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state.

The US Secretary of State pushed for Russia to comply with the agreement with Ukraine.

The head of American diplomacyAntony Blinken, spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrovwhom he pressured to accept a proposal from Washington for the release of Americans detained in Russia.

(Read: Russia says that there is still no agreement with the US on the exchange of detainees)

Lavrov assured his colleague that the supply of Western weapons to kyiv only prolongs the conflict and blamed US sanctions for problems with the world’s food supply, According to the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

See also  Ukraine, Microsoft: 240 cyber attacks by hacker groups linked to the Kremlin

(He is interested: Blinken and Lavrov will speak for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine)

“We had a frank and direct conversation,” Blinken told reporters.

Blinken said on Wednesday that he planned to contact Lavrov in an attempt to secure the release of two Americans: basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

I put pressure on the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forward.

Several weeks ago the United States made a proposal that, according to the press, includes the exchange of the two Americans for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken claims he also put pressure on Lavrov to get Russia to comply with a Turkish-brokered deal for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Regarding Moscow’s alleged plans to annex more territory from Ukraine, which its troops seized, Blinken claims to have told him that “the world will never recognize the annexation.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Uncertainty in the eurozone due to a new inflation record in July
– These two exchange programs in the United States may interest you
– Giant screen crushes dancer in full concert in Hong Kong

See also  Russia expert Pieter Waterdrinker angry at talk show M: "Everything held back for nothing"
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Frank #direct #Blinken #conversation #Lavrov

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ciro signals he can leave politics if he doesn't win election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.