‘Frank and direct’: Blinken on his first conversation with Lavrov

The head of American diplomacyAntony Blinken, spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrovwhom he pressured to accept a proposal from Washington for the release of Americans detained in Russia.

Lavrov assured his colleague that the supply of Western weapons to kyiv only prolongs the conflict and blamed US sanctions for problems with the world’s food supply, According to the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We had a frank and direct conversation,” Blinken told reporters.

Blinken said on Wednesday that he planned to contact Lavrov in an attempt to secure the release of two Americans: basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

I put pressure on the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forward.

Several weeks ago the United States made a proposal that, according to the press, includes the exchange of the two Americans for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken claims he also put pressure on Lavrov to get Russia to comply with a Turkish-brokered deal for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Regarding Moscow’s alleged plans to annex more territory from Ukraine, which its troops seized, Blinken claims to have told him that “the world will never recognize the annexation.”

