The Swiss ski racer Franjo von Allmen won the Super-G in Wengen and in some cases clearly distanced himself from the top favorites. The 23-year-old celebrated the first World Cup victory of his career in his home country. He relegated former world champion Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria (+0.10 seconds) and compatriot Stefan Rogentin (+0.58) to the other podium places. “It’s really unbelievable, I can’t even realize it,” said the Swiss with a broad grin on ARD. The downhill classic takes place on the Lauberhorn on Saturday (12.30 p.m./ARD and Eurosport). The slalom follows on Sunday with the German hopeful Linus Straßer. Marco Odermatt is hoping for revenge on the descent in the Bernese Oberland – last year’s winner was one of the beaten in the Super-G: the World Cup dominator was more than a second behind von Allmen and landed only in seventh place. The Norwegian Fredrik Möller (13th/+1.54) and the Swiss Alexis Monney (9th/+1.27), who won the two speed events before New Year’s Eve in Bormio, also clearly missed the top places.

The German team, which was severely depleted in terms of personnel, was no surprise. The two remaining DSV starters Romed Baumann in 32nd place (+2.43) and Luis Vogt in 40th (+3.23) ended up outside the points. Simon Jocher was originally scheduled to take part in the Lauberhorn races, but decided not to start due to a bruised heel he suffered in Bormio.

For the first time since a downhill run in 2014, no German speed rider made it into the top 30 in Wengen – at that time Josef Ferstl ended up in 41st place. After the resignations of Ferstl and Kitzbühel winner Thomas Dreßen before this season as well as the lengthy absence of Andreas Sander due to illness, the downhill team is a complete outsider this winter at the World Championships. The World Cup highlights are coming up in Kitzbühel next week.