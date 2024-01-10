Genoa – The road reopens today, Wednesday 10 January, at 6pmAcquasanta, between the municipalities of Genoa and Mele: it was closed on January 6th, due to a landslide caused by the bad weather of recent days. “The street will reopen in both directions – says the mayor of Mele Mirco Ferrando – And not with alternating one-way traffic, as was initially planned”.

Another story for the provincial road 38 near Pignone, in the province of La Spezia, blocked to traffic on the night between 6 and 7 January, again due to a landslide. The objective is to restore alternating one-way traffic by the end of January and beginning of February.

The Civil Protection inspection on 8 January made it possible to understand the interventions necessary to secure the area and restore transit. “The need for an intervention divided into two phases has emerged – declares theregional councilor for Civil Protection, Giacomo Giampedrone – First we will intervene to free the roadway, an operation that should last about twenty days, then we will move on to the overall safety phase of the slope”.