The odds of winning the ‘Gordo’ of the Christmas Lottery are only 0.001%. Percentage that is also repeated for the second and third prizes. But, if we talk about being the only winner of the Christmas grand prize, the probabilities are significantly reduced. Difficult but not impossible.

In 1958, the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of 1958 ‘bathed’ money to a single person, being the only time that has happened in the entire history of the draw. The jackpot was 180 million pesetas, which at the current exchange rate would be just over a million euros, and the name of the winner is still unknown 65 years lateralthough history relates the name of the businessman Pedro Barrié de la Maza, I Count of Fenosa.

That year the winning number was 33,704, distributed entirely in an administration in A Coruña where a single person bought six of the seven corresponding series. The name of the winner was never revealed, although it is known that The amount was deposited days later in the Banco Pastor in the Galician capital.

Rumors then looked for someone capable of assuming the cost of so many lottery tickets and Barrié de la Maza was one of the candidates. Among other reasons, It was justified that the founder of Fenosa had been the winner of the prize thanks to the alleged rigging by Francisco Franco, Already in 1958 the draw was not held publicly. It was also speculated that the Galician used half of the Christmas prize to build the Belesar Reservoir.

The origins of the Christmas Raffle

The origins of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw date back to the one that took place on December 18, 1812, “more because of the enthusiasm, popular feeling and proximity to those dates than because of the name itself,” which first appeared 80 years later, in 1892.

In 1817 there were 497 Lottery administrations operating in Spain, of which 25 were located in the old town of Madrid and five in the urban center of Barcelona, ​​all of them being administered by men, except two, one in Barcelona and another in Murcia, run by men. women.

Among the most significant data of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024, State Lotteries and Betting (LAE) highlights that it will take place this December 22 through the traditional system, That is, one drum for numbers and another for prizes. The most important and popular draw lasts approximately four hours.