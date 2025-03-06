The government will dedicate a total of 20,391,229 euros to commemorate that Franco died half a century ago; The campaign baptized by Moncloa as the “50 years of Spain in freedom” even though democracy did not arrive up to two years later. … As ABC has learned, that amount is divided into two major concepts. The highest, of 12,341,229 euros for List costs Of the more than one hundred acts that the Executive began to perform in January and that will run until December, inside and outside our borders, although the vast majority will be carried out in national territory. The remaining 8.05 million For advertising actions. That is, only 60.52% of the budget will be dedicated to acts in themselves, and as much as 39.48% will go to the propaganda of the campaign.

The money is already being managed by the Ministry of Territorial Policy in this double route. Specifically, as this newspaper has been able to know, in January an internal credit transfer was processed in the Ministry’s expenses budget headed by Ángel Víctor Torres for the 20.4 million indicated above «to meet the expenses associated with the celebration ’50 years of Spain in Libertad ‘». It was an operation financed with the budget of this ministry and turned to two items: the number 22.03.925m.226.02 called “Advertising and Propaganda” that received the eight million cited, and the number 22.03.925m.227.06 under the epigraph “studies and technical works” where 12.3 million were entered to cover the acts.

This movement of money within items of the epigraph of expenses of the Ministry itself is allowed by the General Budget Law. It is the margin that exists before games that finally do not want to execute or simply because politically interest more execute a program than another.

However, although territorial policy already has a budget, money and is making signings, he has opted for opacity in the opposition and still He has not answered the questions That both VOX and the PP have directed several weeks ago through Congress on the remuneration and contracts related to commemoration. In the case of Vox, the response period expired without, today, the answers have been published in the Official Gazette of the Cortes. As for the PP block, The Government is still in time.

And it is that in the Royal Decree approved by the Executive on January 7 to create the commissioner of the celebration of the «50 years of Spain in freedom»He did not give details about his cost or members beyond the choice of historian Carmina Gustán as commissioned. Three days later, on January 10, the parliamentary group chaired by Santiago Abascal registered a battery of written questions asking to know what public resources, both personal and material, The Interministerial Commission will have to attend the commissioner; the name of the members of the newly created office that will support Testrán; the remuneration of the commissioner itself and the members of its structure; or the members of the Scientific Committee that will be responsible for advising it and its remuneration, among other issues. The authors of the initiative were deputies Lourdes Méndez Monastery, Carlos Flores Juberías and Ignacio Gil Lázaro.

For its part, on February 19 the Popular Party registered his own offensive in writing focused on the remuneration of those responsible and personnel of the commissioner. The level of destination complement and the remuneration of productivity of the commissioner as well as the director of her office, -which as ABC has learned will be the sociologist and expert in climate exchange Marisol Mena, oblivious to the world of history-, were two of the questions that the deputies Pedro Muñoz Abrines, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, María Jesús Moro, Enrique Bel.

All of them also asked to know how many positions consider the government that the new commissioner must have, as well as the levels, denominations and remuneration accessories of their members or the number of positions awarded by finger. Beyond the remuneration issues, Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s group agreed with Vox in the big question surrounding this campaign: what is his justification and why he needs the structure of personnel that ascribe him.

80 people in memory

Not surprisingly, as popular deputies remember in their questions, the Ministry of Territorial Policy has 25 jobs in the Minister’s cabinet and his support secretariat, 11 in the technical cabinet and 5 in the support unit. In addition, the General Technical Secretariat has a template of 28 people and the Secretariat of Democratic Memory State with another 39.

“From the relation of jobs of the Ministry, 80 people would be attached, completely or partially, to functions related to democratic memory,” denounce the parliamentarians. «What justifies the need to create a commissioner and a support office?», They ask the government. The deadline to answer expires on March 26.