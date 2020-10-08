You received the prestigious CNRS gold medal for all of your work: you are already an academician of science and winner of numerous international prizes, what significance does this new distinction have for you?

Francoise Combes This medal is an immense happiness and honor for a very great reward of a whole career. It also reflects on my entire team and my collaborators, with whom we have been able, over the years, to carry out this fascinating research and lead to so many discoveries. Likewise, it includes the Paris Observatory, which welcomed us and allowed this research to be carried out in complete freedom. You have to go back to 1983 to see this medal awarded to an astronomer, Evry Schatzman, who was precisely my first thesis supervisor of 3 e cycle. It is very moving.

You are considered the specialist in the formation and evolution of galaxies, their dynamics, but also dark matter. Can you explain to us how galaxies interact, meet and evolve? And what tools did you use to figure it out?

Francoise Combes Galaxies were born at the beginning of the Universe, when it was less than 5% of its current age, 13.8 billion years old. At first, everything is homogeneous, then clouds of gas collapse under the effect of their gravity and will form stars. All the gas and the stars form small galaxies which will gradually merge to form more massive galaxies. Galaxies are formed within large structures, cosmic filaments, which form like a web; they are therefore linked and interact from an early age to exchange material and merge. They are supplied with gas and dark matter by cosmic filaments throughout their life. Star formation goes through a “maximum”, before half the age of the Universe. Then, the expansion of the Universe pushes the galaxies away from each other and dilutes the material of the filaments. Everything then slows down and the formation of stars overall in the Universe is 20 times less important today than during the “maximum”. Some galaxies, elliptical in shape, have already retired and no longer form stars. We have studied these phenomena both by numerical simulations and by direct observation. When we observe far, we go back in time, and telescopes today allow us to go back to the beginning of the Universe.

To understand the formation of galaxies, it is essential to include dark matter, invisible, which does not interact with light.

Why did you include dark matter very early on in your simulations, this mysterious matter whose effects we see at all scales (galaxies, clusters of galaxies), but whose nature we do not know?

Francoise Combes We now know that ordinary matter, from which gas and stars are made, represents only 5% of the content of the Universe. Dark matter represents 25% and dark energy, 70% of this content. To understand the formation of galaxies, it is essential to include dark matter, invisible, which does not interact with light. This property allows it to collapse by its own gravity, long before ordinary matter becomes uncoupled from the light so intense at the beginning of the Universe that it prevents its collapse. Thus, the first galaxies to form are made only of dark matter. Then, the gas freed from the light is attracted by the gravity of the black galaxies and will join them to form stars there. To understand the dynamics of a galaxy today, it is also necessary to take into account dark matter, which accelerates its rotation on itself. Clusters of galaxies owe their coherence only to the presence of dark matter and its gravity.

How has your work changed our view of the cosmos?

Francoise Combes With my team, we showed how galaxies are born, exchange matter, merge, and then stop forming stars, when their gas supply ceases. We have also identified the role of morphology in the evolution of galaxies. The engines of evolution are the bars and spirals that form spontaneously by gravity in the discs of galaxies, and allow gas to enter the galaxy, form stars and fuel the central black hole. In each galaxy, a super-massive black hole lives in symbiosis with its host. When it swallows gas, it can become an active nucleus, a quasar. It grows at the same time as the galaxy and can even, by its energy, reject gas and regulate the formation of stars. In numerical simulations, if we forget to take into account the action of the black hole, galaxies can grow up to masses 10 to 100 times greater than what is observed.

As a child, did you imagine yourself as an astrophysicist?

Francoise Combes Not at all. Unlike many of my colleagues, who were passionate about astronomy from an early age and had a telescope in their backyard, I didn’t get interested in astrophysics until quite late, when it came to choosing a subject. for my thesis. After studying physics and in particular quantum mechanics, I was drawn to cosmology. How were all the structures formed in the Universe, the galaxies, the stars and the planets around? Where do we come from ? I therefore studied a symmetrical cosmological model between matter and antimatter, during my thesis of 3 e cycle, with Evry Schatzman. Finally, this model was found to be incompatible with the observations. The standard model today postulates an excess of matter over antimatter at the beginning of the Universe, of very small amplitude, of one billionth. Without this excess, there would be no matter and we would not be here! The origin of this excess is still not well understood today.

What was the trigger to follow this path?

Francoise Combes Knowing that it was possible to build a cosmological model to explain the origin of the Universe was fascinating. The work carried out during my thesis of 3 e cycle on the fabrication of light elements, such as helium and deuterium, in a symmetrical cosmological model, discussions with colleagues of the comparative advantages of the various models taught me how exciting and varied research in this area is, and I have not changed until today.

After their thesis, young researchers who have a research vocation must go through several temporary postdoctoral positions before obtaining a stable position, and this puts women at a disadvantage.

What does it change to be a woman when you are a researcher in astrophysics? Do we have access to the same careers, for example?

Francoise Combes Yes, the careers of researchers are the same. You have to show curiosity, imagination, perseverance, qualities that are well distributed, regardless of gender. When I started my career, there were 30% permanent women in this field, which is very honorable given the stereotypes about women and scientific careers in general. What is worrying is that this percentage is declining today because of greater difficulty in finding a research position. After completing a doctoral thesis, young researchers with a research vocation must go through several temporary postdoctoral positions for six to eight years before obtaining a stable position, and this puts women at a disadvantage.

In addition to your research, you are concerned with transmission to younger generations and work at the Collège de France as a teacher. Why is this important to you?

Francoise Combes The job of researcher cannot be conceived without teaching and transmission to the youngest of the knowledge acquired and the methods developed to resolve the major questions. Research work is stimulated by collaboration with colleagues, students or young researchers, and we learn a lot from this collaboration. In addition, we must also disseminate the knowledge acquired to a wider audience, and astronomy attracts an audience that is always very curious and eager to understand the Universe around us. Progress in astrophysics has been exponential in recent years and there are a lot of phenomena to explain, whether it is the beginnings of the Universe, dark energy, the physics of black holes, which we can approach closely and whose fusion is revealed by gravitational waves, etc.

How do you analyze the current situation of young researchers in France? Do they have the means to carry out their work?

Francoise Combes As I said a moment ago, it is increasingly difficult for a young doctor to obtain a stable position, without waiting for many years, on postdoctoral contracts, with the uncertainty of the future. On the other hand, the salaries of young researchers have not been revalued for a long time. And to obtain research credits, they have to respond to calls for tenders, the success rate of which is very low. The research programming law which is currently being discussed at the Assembly, proposes to significantly increase the salaries of young researchers and to support them with significant research budgets, in order to increase the attractiveness of the profession. The financial effort that is proposed over ten years, even if it still seems insufficient compared to countries such as Germany or Japan, is going in the right direction.

What will your next research topics be?

Francoise Combes Right now, thanks to the Alma Telescope Array in Chile, we are studying the physics of super-massive black holes in the center of galaxies, to find out how they are supplied with gas and how they can regulate star formation in galaxies. In the coming years, new instruments will allow enormous progress: the European Space Agency will launch Euclid in 2022, which will allow 12 billion galaxies to be characterized in order to unravel the mystery of dark energy; the worldwide network of SKA radio antennas (with a total area of ​​one million square meters) is being built in South Africa and Australia, and will study dark matter and dark energy, characterize the beginnings of the Universe and follow the formation of galaxies. We are looking forward to it!