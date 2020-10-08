In parallel with his column on France Inter on Friday morning (in the 7-9, François Morel’s Note) and the tour of his show dedicated to Raymond Devos ( I have doubts , molière 2019), the eclectic acrobat celebrates the memory of Yves-Marie Le Guilvinec (1870-1900), a sailor poet who died at sea. This, through the book All sailors are singers – Life and death of Yves-Marie Le Guilvinecand the disc François Morel sings Yves-Marie Le Guilvinec . We owe Le Guilvinec the Cancalaise, but also choruses such “With tuna, yes, everything is good”.

He led the adventure with his faithful accomplices, the writer-filmmaker Gérard Mordillat and the polyinstrumentalist composer Antoine Sahler, who, like him and Ernest Pignon-Ernest, author of the illustrations, put their erudition at the service of a social conscience full of sensitivity. Juliette and Bernard Lavilliers each perform a duet with Morel. As an afterword, the study of Le Guilvinec’s death by Dr Patrick Pelloux lacks neither salt nor humor.

As for his Dictionary in love with the useless, written with his son Valentin Morel, addresses it like a snub to the consumerist system. This eulogy of the futile, of the supposedly unproductive, is foraged like a greedy fantasy, and is drunk like a bowl of freshness, without moderation. The three works illustrate a popular art that extracts its gold from the ordinary. Interview.

What led you to collaborate with Antoine Sahler and Gérard Mordillat on this double project?

Francois Morel When i came across the Cancalaise, that my uncle sang at the end of meals, I wanted to take hold of this repertoire, to interpret it and exhume it from oblivion. I wanted to work in close association with Gérard Mordillat and Antoine Sahler, because I like their inventiveness and they are beautiful people. It was necessary to reconstruct the texts and scores eaten away by time, and to carry out investigations on the poet who disappeared at sea at the age of 30. There is something nicely naive about his songs. They are anchored in life by addressing themes that touch us all – heartbreak at the start, melancholy of separation, joy of reunion, spirit of camaraderie with other sailors … What amazed me was the premonitory denunciation of the ecological disaster that Yves-Marie operated in his verses at the end of the 19th century, while industrialization upset fishing methods and no longer respects the sea. Nothing but salt, he states “One day there will be / No longer a fish in the seas / No longer a bird in the air / And no one on Earth”. Hallucinating, this text of more than 120 years!

The poet sailor laughs “The rogue quartermaster”in Little mate , rebels, castigates the bosses in Cod fishing … What do we know about the citizen he was?

Francois Morel Gérard Mordillat carried out research. Le Guilvinec, who exercised one of the most precarious and hardest jobs, felt in solidarity with humble people. It is very likely that he was interested in the Paris Commune. We know that he married a mestizo and that, unlike the author of the Paimpolaise, Théodore Botrel, who belonged to the anti-Semitic League of the French Fatherland, Yves-Marie was a Dreyfusard.

Why, after having declined several proposals from the collection “Dictionary of love”, did you agree to develop this Useless dictionary,with Valentin Morel?

Francois Morel Because, in addition to the confidence I have in my son’s talent, I found it useful that we question the word “useful”. The book falls well, after the ordeal of confinement which prompted us to question ourselves on what is important. With this book, we invite you, beyond the difficulties of everyday life, to a wander through the small true pleasures of life.