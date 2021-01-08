It was in Aswan on the banks of the Nile, in Egypt, that François Mitterrand spent his last Christmas in 1995. Like many other greats in this world, he regularly stayed at the mythical Old cataract, this palace placed on the cliff overlooking the river.

“It’s the last Christmas we spend together. Yes, we left once again, far from the media, France and everyday life. But I knew that we would carry, in our luggage, illness and imminence of death”, wrote his daughter Mazarine in her book My lips are sealed.

On December 29, 1995, the day of his departure from Egypt for Paris, he signed the hotel’s guest book with a hand which has worn away its mark. He died ten days later.





The last signature of François Mitterrand in the guestbook of the palace “Old Cataract, December 29, 1995. (BUT LUDOVIC / HEMIS.FR)

According to the chroniclers, it is not so much the comfort of this extraordinary hotel that the former French head of state was looking for, as the view it offers over the sacred river of the pharaohs. The place is suitable for meditation, especially when the hour of death is near.

So, from the terrace of his suite, François Mitterrand could contemplate the site particularly rich in history of the Elephantine Island, in front of the palace. An islet 1.5 km long where there are Pharaonic burials, a Christian monastery and where a Jewish settlement lived. The meeting of so many spiritualities in one place could only fascinate the former president.

François Mitterrand’s interest in Egypt, its civilization and its symbolism is indisputable. “He had read so many books that he knew everything better than I did, says Hosni Mubarak. He knew the graves of every pharaoh. “ Comments reported by Christophe Barbier in Express in 1996.





President Mitterrand and his Egyptian counterpart Hosni Mubarak pose for photographers in front of the Suez Canal, October 25, 1988. (MIKE NELSON / ARCHIVES)

A real friendship binds the two presidents, as François Mitterrand recognizes in a interview with an Egyptian newspaper in 1988. “He is from all the leaders of the world, with the exception of those of the countries neighboring France, the one I meet most often: two to three times a year since 1981.” The respect is such between the two men that Mubarak will lend his private plane during Mitterrand’s final trip to Egypt.

François Mitterrand was, like all the scholars of his pre-war era, formed on a literary base which rests on ancient Greece, Rome and the Egypt of the pharaohs. “A few countries, a few peoples around the world exert a particular fascination on the French. Egypt is undoubtedly one of them”, explains President Mitterrand to Hosni Mubarak in December 1982, during his first official trip to Egypt.





President Mitterrand visited the archaeological site of Abu Simbel on November 26, 1982, during an official visit to Egypt. (PHILIPPE BOUCHON / AFP)

Egypt will remain until his death a great source of inspiration, a place of meditation and introspection. Thus, it is after the ascent of Mount Sinai, in December 1987, that Robert Badinter who accompanies it sees a sign. “I understood at that point that he would be running for a second term. He had just done his endurance test.”

And it is during this second seven-year term that the nickname of “uncle” conveyed by the French press will be erased, to give way to that of “sphynx” …