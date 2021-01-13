François Hommeril President of the CFE-CGC

The subject is serious enough to bring it to the confederal level. The public electricity service cannot be delivered without control and above all without debate to market laws which are also quite questionable. Electricity is an essential good for life and only a company like EDF – on the principles that constituted it – can today fulfill these public service missions. The Hercules project, which is organizing its dismantling between so-called “historic” activities and those in the making, unbalances what constitutes EDF’s balance today. Finally, there is still a particularly scandalous point: all this is done behind the backs of the 220,000 employees of this company. But what is this obstacle to the Labor Code? This project must be abandoned, there is unanimity against it for very good, perfectly argued reasons.