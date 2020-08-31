Thomas Sotto received François Hollande on Sunday August 30. Recovery plan, health measures, partial unemployment scheme, has the government taken the measure of the crisis? “I think the measures that have been taken to cushion the shock of the crisis (…) were the right answers, but now is the time for things to go seriously wrong“Says the former President of the Republic.”We are going to experience increases and unemployment rates like never before in our recent history“, he believes.

Regarding the importance of health constraints, François Hollande declares that “the mask is the answer today“.”If we want to live more or less normally, we will have to live masked and that for several months“Says the former president. While Jean-Michel Blanquer has confirmed that the mask would be at the expense of families for the start of the school year, François Hollande considers that if it is compulsory everywhere, “it must be in public as well as private education free for all“.”Would we provide computers, but no masks? It all doesn’t make sense“, he adds.

