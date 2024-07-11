Today is a special day for Fiatwhich celebrated its first 125 years of history. A story of great successes, certainly, in Italy but not only, that the brand wanted to celebrate in Turin. Among the protagonists who went on stage there could not be anyone else but Oliver Francois, CEO of Fiat: “Today we celebrate the birthday of a brand that he never betrayed the 4 letters of his name. FIAT: FACTORY, because Fiat has always produced and will continue to produce; ITALIAN, because the company’s DNA was and will always remain Italian, and I, who have had the honor of leading it for 13 years, am proud to be an Italian by adoption; CARS, because we are what we do, that is, cars full of love and joy, colorful like our splendid country; and finally TURIN, because, as Carlos Tavares always says, Turin is one of the 3 ‘beating hearts’ of Stellantis, together with Paris and Detroit”.

125 years of Fiat

An example of the meaning of Fiat Francois finds it in the small 500: “Take the 500: in the 1950s, it democratized mobility in Italy. Today, it does so in Algeria – we produce it there, for the local market. And, since 2020, the 500 has been the champion of electric mobility in our cities. Just one number: in Europe, out of 100 small electric cars, 40 are 500s, built in Turin”. Of course, Stellantis is not just 500 and above all it is not just Fiat, which however has a certain relevance within the group: “I think I can say that Fiat brings a very particular formula: sustainable machines, therefore technological, but which we want to make simple to use, reassuring. Iconic design, even a little aspirational, but which we also want accessible, inclusive. And then, decidedly Italian DNA, but with global appeal”.

Stellantis support

According to the number one of the Turin brand, the birth of Stellantis has only brought benefits to Fiat: “Until Stellantis was born, Fiat had to sacrifice a bit to support other brands of the former FCA galaxy. But then, Stellantis arrived. An incredible acceleration. Imagine, in a few weeks, the brand found: those who saw its potential; those who were willing to invest; and those who had the technological basis to do so.” And it is also thanks to Stellantis, Francois explains, that Fiat has been able to place the new 600 and Topolino alongside the 500. As for Fiat’s global expansion, he added: “Our history, for 125 years, is global. But if there is one thing that has never changed, it is that the head and heart of this global history they have always remained here, in Turin“.

Francois and the history of the brand

In the future the range will continue to expand, and the electrification will be the protagonist: “I am sure that electric is the future of urban mobility. But that of sports mobility? Well, in this country, it is less obvious. But with the arrival of the most powerful and fastest Abarth ever, we will talk about it again. However, it is clear. On electric, especially in Italy, there is no consensus yet. So, we have to also focus on hybrid. Right now the 600 hybrid is arriving at dealerships, then the 500 hybrid will arrive in 18 months. By the way, there is one thing I forgot to say: the name of the 500 hybrid trim. With the new hybrid there will be a 500 that carries the name and the skyline of Turin around the world”.