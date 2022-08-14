An existence studded with successes, but of short duration. It was ‘Nanou’, the historic girlfriend of the Parisian pilot, the person who accompanied him throughout his career in spite of the many flirtations that were attributed to him with more or less famous women, to turn to this seer.

The same psychic had even predicted her meeting with Cevert years before she knew him, describing how this would happen. In 1959, ‘Nanou’, in the century Anne Van Malderena pretty and very blond young woman of 20, was told that her marriage would be short-lived and that she would later fall in love with a charming blue-eyed boy by the sea.

The prediction materialized in 1964, on the Saint Tropez beach, where ‘Nanou’ met the handsome François and fell madly in love with him. Enough to support him with every resource and sharing with him the numerous sacrifices that led him to climb the Olympus of motorsport in the space of a few years.

Consequently, on the eve of the Shell racing competition that Cevert was to participate in in June 1966 and on which his entire career would depend, ‘Nanou’ returned to the same psychic with a photo of her boyfriend lowered into the cockpit. After examining her, the seer revealed to her the fate that awaited her beloved of her: according to her vision she would have achieved important goals, but he would never make it to his thirtieth birthday.

Back home, the girl, rather shaken, confessed the thing to Cevert, who, in turn, went to the psychic and heard the same words repeated. François took it philosophically and, faced with the perplexities of ‘Nanou’, exclaimed: “Who cares? By then, I will have become world champion. Disappearing at the height of fame, what a glorious death! A bitter truth because Cevert ran into the fatal accident at Watkins Glen on October 6, 1973, on the occasion of the last GP that he should have competed before his thirtieth birthday. Birthday that he would have celebrated a few months later, on February 25, 1974. After the disappearance of François, in agreement with the pilot’s family, ‘Nanou’ decided to go one last time to the visionary to understand if the woman had simply guessed the two. previous predictions for a fortuitous event. Handing him one again photo of Cevert, after a long silence on the part of the psychic, now elderly, she heard herself reply: “He is no longer with us, he is dead”.

The story of the psychic is told in the biography of the transalpine pilot by Jean-Claude Halle, published posthumously the year following his death, and entitled ‘La mort dans mon contract’. A sentence, the one about the contract with death, which had actually been uttered by François in describing the risks of a profession that at the time had a high mortality rate. A fact accepted without reserve by Cevert because of a very strong passion for his profession and of which he made no secret. On the other hand, getting from training cars to the highest formula within four years is something for a select few and for the purest talents. This is also amplified by the total lack of technical culture of François at the beginning of his career. Only one strong determination, combined with the innate ability to drive a motor vehicle, have allowed the Parisian boy to become one of the potential champions of the future. His father, a wealthy businessman who came from a tough apprenticeship and the horrors of war, did not approve of the profession chosen by his son. He considered it a pastime for rich gigolos, so he put a spoke in his wheel and cut his funds. He, to pursue his dream, without a penny in his pocket, left the house slamming the door and never returning.

In François, on the other hand, he believed very much Jackie Stewart who had taught him everything he knew and had designated him as his heir in view of the retirement that would have taken place in any case at the end of ’73. Even without the premature death of the youngest teammate. The two had met during an F2 race and when Stewart saw Cevert at work on the London Crystal Palace circuit he immediately advised Ken Tyrrell to take him to his stable. A diamond to be scorned that mocking fate has not allowed to model and that despite a single victory in the Circus, ironically on the track that saw him die two years later, is still remembered today as a glamorous icon of the its time. His physical appearance, the fact that he had studied piano for fifteen years and played it with a certain ease, his reputation as a seducer of the fair sex, give us what in effect was a prince of speed who never became. king.

Yet Cevert, in the words of Ken Tyrrell, he was first of all a correct and consistent man. So much to act as squire to Stewart even when he could win the races. He had happened on a couple of occasions, in Zandvoort and the Nurburgring, where instead of overtaking the troubled foreman he had preferred to finish second as he believed he still had many other opportunities to climb the top step. And perhaps because he owed more to his Scottish brand colleague than the news reports: both from a professional and a human point of view. Too bad that the hands of the clock were running too fast for the handsome François. More than he did at the wheel.