Franco Venturini, one of the most important columnists of the Corriere della Sera, died yesterday at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome. He was 75 years old. He reports it to the same newspaper in Via Solferino calling him the “prince of commentators”. Venturini was born in Venice on July 26, 1946, the son of a diplomat with whom he begins to travel the world and learns to speak five languages. After graduating in political science at the Sapienza University of Rome, he began to collaborate with the Roman edition of the Gazzettino, then moved on to Tempo, then directed by Gianni Letta, and soon became the head of the Foreign Service. In 1986 he joined the Corriere as a correspondent from Moscow, from where he tells the story of Gorbachev, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the end of the Cold War and the birth of the new Europe. His latest article in the Corriere is from last March 7th.