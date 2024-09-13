Franco Ragaini, 85 years old, died exactly one month after the accident in which he was involved, after being transferred to Fermo

Franco Ragaini85 years old, former marshal of the Guardia di Finanza, did not make it. After a month in a coma, following a tragic road accident, the man died this morning at the Torrette hospital in Ancona. Ragaini, hit by a van last August 13th while crossing the Adriatica state road in the neighborhood of Marina Picenanear via Toscana, was in serious conditions.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 am, in an urban area where the victim was crossing on a pedestrian crossing. A bakery van, with a 55-year-old man at the wheel Port Sant’Elpidiohad hit him full on, leaving him seriously injured on the roadway. The health workers of the Croce Verde of Porto Sant’Elpidio intervened immediately, having arranged for emergency transport by helicopter ambulance to the Torrette hospital in Ancona. Franco Ragaini was in a coma and, after weeks of fighting, never woke up again.

The loss of Ragaini has led the family to seek justice for a tragedy that, according to them, could have been avoided. The elderly man’s daughter had previously filed a complaint for very serious injuries against the driver of the van, a 55-year-old owner of a local bakery. The family’s lawyer, the attorney Ugo Pierlorenziannounced that a complaint will be filed for road homicide.

“We want justice for Franco Ragaini. This accident could have been avoided. The driver of the van was traveling over the speed limit in the town and stopped only 500 meters from the site of the impact”.

From the first investigations carried out by the Carabinieri, it emerged that the 55-year-old driving the vehicle was without a driving licenserevoked in 2008. This detail, together with the speeding, could play a crucial role in the investigation, now passed into the hands of the deputy prosecutor of Fermo, Eugenia Sinigallia. The prosecutor has already ordered that the body be made available to the judicial authorities for further investigations, including an autopsy, in order to clarify every aspect of the dynamics and responsibilities of the accident.

Franco Ragaini was known and respected in the community of Porto Sant’Elpidio, thanks to his long career as a marshal of the Guardia di Finanza, serving for years in Port Recanati.

