Franco Pennano developed his role as Cristobal in 'At the bottom there is a place' in the best way and managed to have more followers. She demonstrated her talent and versatility to carry out different scenes that the script indicated and was also able to get into the hearts of the fans of the series. Recently, to the surprise of many fans, the actor shared a photo on social networks along with his real 'July', which caused a furor and various comments from his fans. In this note, find out more about Daniela Zevallos, his new love.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Do Franco Pennano and Vasco Rodríguez hate each other in real life?

Who is Daniela Zevallos?

Although much about his personal life is unknown because he is not a television character, Daniela Zevallos She has made it clear on social networks that her passion is modeling. Besides, studies Industrial Design at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). After finishing the recordings of the series, Daniela and Franco took advantage of their days to vacation in the interior of the country. In the midst of so much love, the actor shared this photo with his followers that means, for many, the beginning of a new love story.

YOU CAN SEE: Franco Pennano: how old is the actor from “Al Fondo Hay Sitio” and what other parallel work does he have?

What does Daniela Zevallos do?

On her Instagram profile, 'Dani' constantly posts about her collaborations with various brands and her presence on prominent catwalks. Through images and recordings, she demonstrates her ability to parade and model in front of the camera. In addition, it is noted that she has made trips to destinations such as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cuba, and in her free time she practices surfing.

#Franco #Pennano #girlfriend #Daniela #Zevallos