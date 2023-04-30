One of the characters that caused the most sensation in “At the bottom there is room” It’s of Christopher Montalban, who has also become a symbol of this tenth season. Interpreted by Franco Pennanothis character is the platonic love of his employee Julycousin of the gonzalesbut little is known about the family from which this actor comes and the world to which they belong.

Pennano Not only is he popular for being part of this successful series on the small screen, but he is also a kind of influencer: to date he has 234,000 followers on Instagram that comment and like your photos and other posts. In addition, fame and artistic talent are a thing of her family, as she has two sisters who make a space for themselves in the world of entertainment and theater.

YOU CAN SEE: July supports Alessia in “AFHS” after dismissal and launches against Laia: “Don’t please that witch”

Who are Franco Pennano’s sisters?

The sisters of the actor who gives life to Christopher Montalban called Fiorella and issa. The biggest, Fiorellais a TV and stage actress, while Isza is a rising singer.

Fiorella has participated in various national productions, such as “Come, dance, quinceañera“, “The Vilchez“, “back to the neighborhood” and “princesses“. Currently, he resides in Madrid and continues there with his artistic growth.

On the other hand, issa She has dedicated herself to singing for some time, and has been a composer and performer of numerous songs. The most important is called “Do not stop loving me” and it was published last year.

Fiorella Pennano is Franco’s actress sister. Photo: composition LR

What was the surprise that his sister Fiorella gave Franco Pennano?

The actor was a guest last Thursday, April 27, on the program “send who sends“, from América Televisión, to be part of a sequence in which he supposedly fulfilled the dream of a fan who would meet him in person. However, he never imagined that it was his relatives, including his sister Fiorella.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: why did Alessia go from chef to waitress? Tense scene caused ‘dismissal’ [VIDEO]

It is never wrong in your growing fame to remember the loved ones who always supported you before you rose to stardom. Frank listened to the messages full of love and best wishes, except for Fiorella; however, the “fan” in question was actually her.

The artist appeared on screens and connected by video call from the Spanish capital, where she has lived and worked for half a year. “I see you from a distance and I am amazed at the talent, the charisma, the security that you are developing in front of the cameras. I see him enjoy himself, happy, and that is the most important thing. When one works with love, going to the set and making a community, who is building it with his fellow actors, is the best”expressed his older sister.

#Franco #Pennano #talented #sisters