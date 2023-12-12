Franco Pennano, who plays Cristobal Montalban In the national series 'At the bottom there is room', he has been characterized by keeping his love life private. However, a few days ago, his partner shared a photo with him in which they confirm they have a romantic relationship. In this note we tell you who Pennano's partner is and what he does.

Who is Franco Pennano's partner?

Daniela Zevallos She is the partner of the national actor. Both took advantage of the free days they had for the long weekend and traveled to Piura, where they did not hesitate to make their love official on the social network Instagram.

The news quickly went viral through social networks, and Franco's followers took the opportunity to send their best wishes to him and Daniela.

What does Franco Pennano's partner do?

Zevallos He is a student of Industrial Design at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC); However, he works in the modeling industry. She works with different brands and has participated in multiple fashion shows.

On her Instagram account, Daniela posts some of her work as a model and other photos of her lifestyle. Regarding her relationship with Franco Pennano, she was in charge of making the news of her relationship public.

Daniela Zevallos is a model and university student. Photo: Instagram / Daniela Zevallos

