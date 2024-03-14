Franco Iza He is grateful when he talks about the positive acceptance that his character of Javier Alegría, popularly known as 'Japi', from the series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' had. However, his experience in the medium of acting dates back to his childhood and, over the years, he also discovered his passion for dramaturgy. The artist spoke with La República to tell details of his entry into the famous production of America TV and how his role on screen managed to endear him to the public.

—Tell us, how did you come to enter the world of acting? Did you have previous experience?

—I guess it's a bit particular because, since both of my parents are actors (Miguel Iza and Natalia Montoya), let's say that I more or less grew up with the idea that this was what I had to do.. The first time I acted in a play at age 19, directed by my dad, I realized that I did like it. I acted a lot as a child because they needed children to act, but as an adult I decided to 'dedicate myself' to that. I studied Audiovisual Communication as a complement. I began to realize that I was already working and things were coming to me. Writing came later. I had always liked it, but I had never taken it as a profession until the 'Birth Room' contest came out and, with a work of mine, I was one of the selected ones. After that I started working, I began to dedicate myself more to what it means to be behind the cameras, as a playwright, screenwriter or director, I was better known for that. And, since last year, thanks to 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', things took a 180 degree turn and now I am recognized more as an actor, I am recognized more on the street.

—So, this is your first role on television?

—No, the thing is that I don't remember my first experience acting on TV. I was 2 or 3 years old, so let's say that doesn't count, then I acted in different projects as a child. Now it is the first time that I have a massive role on television and the difference is noticeable. The change from one moment to the next is amazing, so it is the first important role that I have played.

—How do you feel the public's affection?

—There are those who greet me; Of course, they call me by my character's name. Sometimes they ask me for a photo or congratulate me, they tell me that they really like the work. Most people agree that I make them laugh a lot, I appreciate it, but it also happens that there are people who don't approach me and stare at me because they don't know if it's me or not.

—Has a follower ever made a curious request of you, taking into account the dynamics of your character?

—As my character has the peculiarity that when he laughs it seems like he cries, sometimes they have asked me for photos and I don't have a problem. I smile and sometimes they tell me: “No, don't smile, be sad, I want your sad face.” It's a bit particularFurthermore, since the character is somewhat infantilized, I think it is quite popular with children. I am used to working with an adult audience in theater, I have never done theater for children, I think that children's audiences deserve particular respect, it is something very difficult. I never thought it would have such an impact there too. It's not that I started from knowing that he has a condition, but from what my script literally said and my job as an actor is to do what they ask of me.

—Since you mention this characteristic of your character Javier Alegría, 'Japi', do you know if this condition really exists or was it only given for humorous reasons?

—As far as I know there is no particular quality. Once a Peruvian friend who lives in Mexico found a video in which a psychologist explained that there is a condition in which the expression of your emotions is visually or apparently contrary or different to what you are actually feeling. I don't remember what that condition is called and that was when the character had only been appearing for weeks or a month, and it was like a novelty. To play the character, I started practicing in front of the mirror for like two days with different gestures.

—How did you get to 'At the bottom there is room'? Did you do a casting or did they call you directly?

—They called me, I don't know whether to say directly, but it's because they knew I could do it and I think a commercial that I had already done for América TV in December 2021 had a lot of influence (Spoilerman). A character was created as part of the 'Let's get together more' campaign. He was a guy who spoiled everything. He was also a character who suffered a lot, so his gestures were very expressive. I think that with that previous history that showed that he could do something similar, they already had more or less in their heads that I could do it; and when the character came out, well I imagine it ended up being a pretty obvious choice. And so, without meaning to, that commercial changed my life a little bit.

—This year you continue in the series, how is everything going?

—Yes, the characters who continue in the photo session have been there, but I don't know what is going to happen, they haven't told me anything about the story, I still don't know anything. It's just starting to film, so I just know that I'm continuing. Let's hope that 'Japi' doesn't cry so much and now it's out of joy.

—Can we already know more or less when the premiere date of the new season is?

—I'm honest with you, they haven't told us. We are only recording.

—Will we see you in other projects?

—We can also see each other in 'Teatro a la carte', which I am producing with my father's (Miguel Iza) school, Del Bardo, of short works, where you choose which works you want to see. We are from March 22 to May 12, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Tierra Baldía (Av. del Ejercito 847, Miraflores). Tickets are in Joinnus. If you want to see me act, in April I will premiere another play, 'The Comedy of the Year', directed by Marcelo Oxenford, tickets are on Teleticket.

—Any words for the followers of 'At the bottom there is room'?

—Thank you very much for the love. I know that extraordinary things and quite shocking surprises are coming. They always try to keep a little mystery because it works for the acting and also because it's one of the reasons why I think 'At the bottom there is room' works so well for so long. For that you have to be attentive to what is happening and how the story is being told. For this reason, characters like mine appear, and from there they grow because they are accepted.

