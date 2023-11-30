More than seven weeks after her kidnapping at an open-air music festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack, Mia Schem, 21, a dual French-Israeli national, was released this Thursday by the Islamist group. . For her mother, Keren Schem, it was the end of a grueling campaign to secure the return of her daughter. Shem was released this Thursday along with seven other Hamas hostages.

When the news she had been waiting for for more than seven weeks finally arrived, Keren Schem could barely contain herself.

Covering his eyes as he cried with joy, half laughing, half crying, Schem ran out of the living room where he was to tell the good news to his family.

His daughter Mia, kidnapped in Gaza on October 7, was finally free.

Mia Schem was released along with another hostage, Amit Soussana, 40, under the truce agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Both are “safe and sound” and “in Israeli territory,” a spokesperson for the Israeli Army told BFMTV. A video released shortly after by the Israeli media showed the young woman’s reunion with her family.

“This is the most beautiful day in the world, she is an extraordinary girl. This time I am not going to let her go. I have been isolated from everyone for two months, but this time I am not going to let her go until all the kidnapped people return,” declared David Schem , Mia’s father, to Israel’s Channel 12.

“An extraordinary girl”

Thursday’s videos were very different from the images Hamas released in mid-October of Mia in captivity.

The Hamas video showed a dazed Mia with her arm bandaged. It was the first sign of life for any of the hostages since gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,200 people.

Schem is seen receiving treatment on his arm and then looking at the camera. She declares her identity and says that she has undergone surgery. It was the first proof of her life since her kidnapping, spread on the Hamas Telegram account.

“My name is Mia Shem, I am 21 years old and I am from Shoham. I am currently in Gaza. […]”, he said. “They are taking care of me, they give me medicine, everything is fine. I ask you to take me home as soon as possible, to take me to my family. Please get us out of here as soon as possible,” she pleaded.

“I can see that she is suffering. I can see that she is very, very scared,” her mother, Keren Schem, told France 24 at the time, adding: “I can’t imagine what she is going through.”

The authorities dismissed the video as propaganda aimed at giving a humanitarian image of Hamas.

“Please come save us”

The young woman was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 while participating, along with 3,500 other people, in the Tribe of Nova trance music festival, in the middle of the Negev desert, bordering the Gaza Strip.

According to his mother, Keren Schem, interviewed by France 24 on October 16, Mia and her friends had tried to flee in a car when the first rockets began to fall on the place. The attackers then targeted the tires to force them out of the vehicle and chased them. “When she sent her last message, she was hurt. Some say it was in her shoulder, others say it was in her leg,” she said then.

The news that Mia had been kidnapped but was still alive came on October 14, a week after she disappeared. “I was so happy, it’s so ironic,” Keren said. “I was happy to know that my daughter was [secuestrada por] the worst enemy in the world. “God knows what I was going through.”

The young French-Israeli woman and her family will now have time to process the experience of the last seven weeks with the support of their loved ones and well-wishers.

Mia’s release was welcomed in France on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “great joy.”

Mia Schem is free. This is a great joy that I share with my family and all the French. J’express also my solidarity with all the ceux qui restent otages du Hamas. La France agit avec ses partenaires pour obtenir leur bération dès que possible. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 30, 2023



“Mia Schem is free. It is a great joy that I share with her family and with all the French people,” Macron reacted. “I also express my solidarity with all those who remain hostages of Hamas. France is working with its partners to achieve their release as soon as possible,” the president reiterated.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “immense relief.” “We are glad that he was able to regain freedom after the harsh captivity he suffered for 54 days, marked in particular by his staging in a video published by Hamas. He is now safe in Israel,” says a statement from the French organ.

“It’s a great relief, we were very worried because we knew she was injured,” Sacha Ghozlan, defense lawyer for the families of the French hostages and co-founder of AV7, an association of lawyers for the victims of the October 7 attacks, told AFP. . “But this joy is incomplete because there are still many hostages in the hands of Hamas in Gaza,” he recalled.

“Waiting and doubt are additional torments that add to the ignominy of the crime,” AV7 declared in a statement, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Mia Schem is the fourth French hostage freed under the truce between Israel and Hamas. The other three were released on November 27.

Adapted from its originals in French and English