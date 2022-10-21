Moments of strong emotion on the day of the last farewell to the singer.

Yesterday was the day of the last farewell to Franco Gatti of the Rich and the Poor. The singer passed away in recent days at the age of 80. So many people flocked to Genoa at the funeral.

In addition to his family, several friends from the world of entertainment were present, but also ordinary people who wanted to greet him. During the ceremony there were several moments of strong emotion.

Such as when the song Can’t help falling in love by was played Elvis Presley, that the singer he adored. Several testimonies and the memory of a person who made the history of Italian music anyway.

Among those present and the most moved the singer baby what he said: “I will keep the memory of a decent and kind man. After death his son had never been the same “. A wreath of flowers was delivered by Toto Cutugno.

For the other members of the group it was very difficult to speak given the enormous emotion. Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu they stated: “We grew up together. There are no words to tell our sorrow. We remember it and we will always carry it in our hearts. He was an elegant, serene and honest person. We are very moved ”.

Even the niece of Franco Gatti he wanted to say a few words on behalf of the whole family. “For us relatives it was family, it was the uncle, being a famous singer came later. Whenever he came home from a tour when we asked him how he is doing he always replied ‘andante con brio’“- he said. During the homily the priest greeted Marco saying: “Now you can go back to hugging your son Alessio”.

Franco Gatti in fact a few years ago he lost his son Alessio to a mix of alcohol and heroin. It was a very difficult moment for him that marked him deeply.