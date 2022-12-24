Franco Frattini, president of the Council of State, died at the age of 65. Frattini had previously held the position of foreign minister in two governments led by Silvio Berlusconi, in the period 2002-2004 and 2008-2011. Frattini had been European Commissioner for Justice from 2004 to 2004. From 14 January 2022 he held the position of President of the Council of State.

“Franco Frattini was a true servant of the State: in Italy and abroad where he was appreciated by all for the competence with which he carried out the role of European Commissioner and then of Foreign Minister”, writes the leader of Forza Italy on Facebook. “I will always remember his great ability to face complex problems with a smile, to be at ease in every role and the esteem he sowed. I will miss him as well as all the people who were lucky enough to be able to collaborate with him. A hug to the family”, adds Berlusconi.

“Goodbye Franco. You are leaving us on the most special and extraordinary night of the year, perhaps because you have always been a special and extraordinary person”, tweeted by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

“Condolences for the passing of Franco Frattini, a good man, an acute politician and a loyal servant of the State. Sincere closeness to all his family and loved ones in this moment of pain”, the words of Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forest Sovereignty.

“Great sadness. The untimely death of Franco Frattini leaves a sense of profound sadness. I express to his family, loved ones and the institution of the Council of State closeness and condolences from our entire community”, Enrico Letta’s message , secretary of the Pd.